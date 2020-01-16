VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
December 11, 2019 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
All stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Lisa Knutson, Doug Newton, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund. Duane Russett arrived at 6:34pm.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Katie Jo Jerzak (SEH), Gary Newton, Mark Donkersgoed, Jason Schulte and Rebecca Paulson
CONSENT AGENDA
Knutson moved to approve the consent agenda items. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried. Items approved included:
• Check written #37045 - 37139; voided check #37022 and 36949; payroll vouchers #23054-23159; manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WRS
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for November 2019
• Minutes from November 13, 2019 Regular Board Meeting
• Caucus date set for Jan. 8, 2020
• Christmas gifts for full-time employees
• Election officials for 2020-2021, Kathy Jo Brihn, Debbie Van Somerern, Marilyn Doornink, Bev Wubbles, Sherry Phernetton, Roxi Tunheim, Janet Rieck, Erica Wahlquist, Cynthia Chevalier, Bonnie Van Someren, Darlene Kongshaug, Carol Klick, Beth McLean, Dave Herman, Julie Herman, Kristin VanNess
• Operator licenses for Thomas Zappa – Phoenix Grill and Jennifer Ramirez – Freedom Gas Station
• Municipal court report for November 2019
• Acceptance of Lisa Knutson’s resignation as Village Board Trustee due to relocation
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
Review of Planning Commission Meeting Recommendations
Flagship Ford (850 Fern Dr.) – Request for special exception to sign ordinance. Flagship Ford is remodeling their current facility and per corporate sign requirements, their new required signs exceed village ordinances. The southside of the building exceeds the ordinance by three wall signs and the west side exceeds the ordinance by two wall signs and one pylon sign. Per the Planning Commission recommendation for approval, Van Damme moved to approve the request for a special exception to the sign ordinance, approving all signs as presented. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Amendment of Ordinance 635-80 – Fences. As recommended by Planning Commission for approval, Knutson moved to approve the amendment of this ordinance which allows for a 3' foot fence in front yards and 6’ fences on side/rear yards. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Public Hearing – Wastewater Treatment Plant
a). Zevenbergen called the public hearing to order at 6:06pm.
b). Zevenbergen called for public comments on the proposed upgrades/renovation of the wastewater treatment plant three times. No public comments were heard.
c). Public hearing adjourned at 6:08pm.
Katie Jo Jerzak, SEH, reviewed the 180-page Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Facilities Plan (Dec. 10, 2019) with the board. She explained that the current sewer plant is at capacity and will not be able to support any large industrial or residential development if improvements are not made. She presented three options for wastewater treatment:
1). Expand at the current site on County Rd J. This is not feasible as there is a shortage of land available between County Rd. J and Baldwin Creek to expand. It would cost more money than building a new plant because of the number of phases that would need to be completed to keep the plant operational during construction.
2). The village owns 90 acres to the south of the current plant. This site option is viable. There is concern with using town roads and bridges to get to a new site. There is a bridge located on 200th St. that may or may not hold up to trucks of sludge passing over 2-3 times a week. Research would need to be done on the condition of the bridge and plans to replace or repair it and the potential damage that may be caused by heavy truck traffic.
3). There are 70 acres of land to the north of the current site which is privately owned. It has been determined that this is the best site of the three. It meets the setback standards. Allows for expansion. Bridges and roads are not a concern. It is easier to tie into the current sewer lines that run on the north side of County Rd. J. The Water/Sewer Committee recommends that the north site be the main focus for a new plant.
Cost of a new plant at the south site or the north site is approx. $13 million. Jerzak shared that there are grants available that will be applied for and that the Clean Water Fund is available for borrowing this type of money for this purpose. The sewer user fees would double to allow for payments on a loan.
Knegendorf moved to approve and submit the WWTP Facilities Plan, focusing on the north site, to the WI DNR as required. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried with all in favor.
Russett arrived at 6:34pm.
Knutson moved to approve the purchase of four laptop computers for the police cars at the cost of $2,210/each, per the request of Chief Krueger. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Van Damme moved to approve the supplemental letter of agreement with SEH for 2020 streets project (9th Ave. between Lokhorst St. and Summit St.). Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to amend ordinance 428-27 – Trespassing, to add trespassing on railroad tracks and on rail cars as a prohibited offense as referenced by state statutes. Seconded by Knutson. Motion carried 6-1 with Russett opposed.
There was no action taken on the request to update the court bond schedule with railroad trespassing as the municipal judge as indicated this is already allowed.
Newton moved to approve the fireworks permits for Fireworks City and Fireworks and More contingent on their applications being returned and payment received. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Newton moved to accept the retirement notice from John Traxler, Director of Public Works, effective at 9:10am on July 15, 2019. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Carlson reviewed the Community Survey that was completed in Sept. 2019. The Planning Commission will use the survey as a tool to review and amend the current Comprehensive Plan.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Not present. Submitted written report
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 112 calls for service in November with 13 traffic citations issued, 2 ordinance violation citations issued and 8 crashes. Krueger reviewed his written report with the board, and he reported that his 2019 Explorer has finally been delivered.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 159 calls in November 2019 as compared to 109 calls in November 2018. There were 44 transfers in November.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson distributed charts and grafts showing the budget breakdown between departments, wages and benefits and other taxing jurisdictions.
She reported that the following employees will be recognized for their length of service in 2019: Rebecca Dixen – 15 years; Darcy Almquist, Joe Garden and Zach Paul – 5 years and Darren Krueger – 20 years.
Carlson will be attending election training in Hudson the week of Dec. 16.
Carlson presented Lisa Knutson with a Certificate of Appreciation for serving as Village Trustee since 2011. Those present thanked her with an applause.
Being there no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the meeting at 6:54pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.