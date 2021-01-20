VILLAGE OF BALDWIN REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
December 9, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 virtually using GoToMeeting, which was available to all members of the public by video link or phone as printed on the agenda. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Librarian Rebecca Dixen, Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Gary Newton, Rich Carlson, Engineer Katie Jo Jerzak, April Ziemer, Financial Advisor Sean Lentz, Corey Breunig, Justin Fritz and Mike Stoffel
CONSENT AGENDA
Russett moved to approve the items on the consent agenda. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried to approve the following:
• Checks written from 11/7/2020 – 12/4/2020 - #38269 - 38363; payroll vouchers 24492-24611; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS.
• Financial reports including budget comparisons for November 2020
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting - November 11, 2020
• Christmas gifts for full-time employees
• LOSAP contribution of $414.90 per participant
• Setting caucus date - Jan. 13, 2021
• Municipal court report – November 2020
• Agreement with St. Croix County ADRC to use the senior center for 2021
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
Cory Breunig submitted an annexation petition for a 6.185 acre parcel (PID #002-1078-70-075) located adjacent to village property on 4th Ave. Russett moved to approve the annexation petition. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried. (Reference ordinance 2020-01)
At the November board meeting, Lester Halstead had objected to his extremely high water/sewer bill claiming that the meter must be malfunctioning. At that time, he asked for his bill to be reduced to an amount based on prior quarters. The board instructed Public Works Director Brad Boldt to have Halstead’s meter professionally tested. The test was completed and verified that the meter was functioning with a low flow (meaning it was recording less water than what was actually flowing through). These results were shared with Halstead. He attended this meeting and requested that his bill again be reduced. He was not satisfied that the meter was functioning properly. After some discussion and reminders to those present that the Village Utility Dept has done everything possible to confirm that all systems were working properly (water reading program, billing program, meter function), Van Damme moved to remove the sewer charges of $591.36 from Halstead’s bill and to charge him $125 for the cost of testing the meter. Seconded by Russett. Motion passed 4-3 with Zevenbergen, Knegendorf and Newton opposed.
Police Chief Krueger reviewed ordinance 224-6 – Skateboards, Roller Blades, Roller Skis with amendments as recommended by the Streets/Building Committee and Village Board at the November meeting. The ordinance change would allow these toys to be used in village streets with few restrictions. Krueger expressed that he would prefer the ordinance NOT be amended for the safety of all. Attorney Mahler also agreed with Krueger and expressed that the village should be concerned with all residents and that streets are not and should not be considered playgrounds. The board tabled this item until the January meeting at which time they will review additional revisions to remove motorized scooters and play toys from the ordinance. No additional action taken.
Sean Lentz, Ehlers, reviewed the sewer rate analysis which was requested to determine the necessary rate increases to support the new sewer plant. The recommendation from Lentz and the Water/Sewer Committee is to increase the base fee and usage fee 30% annually until 2023 which will create enough income to make payments on the loan necessary to build the plant. Russett moved to increase rates by 30% effective Jan. 1, 2021. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
The board reviewed the supplemental letter agreement with SEH for construction engineering/resident project representative services for the construction of the new sewer plant. There were many questions regarding what is included in the reimbursement of expenses for the resident project representative services. Van Damme moved to approve the agreement with modifications reviewed by Attorney Mahler, Engineer Katie Jo Jerzak and Administrator Carlson. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. The agreement amount is $487,000 for construction engineering and $370,000 for resident project representative including expenses and equipment. The project will take up to two years to complete.
Van Someren moved to send requests for proposals (RFP) to engineering firms for general engineering services. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
The board reviewed three proposals for engineering services for the Franklin St. construction project to be completed in 2021. Proposals were submitted by the following: Cedar Corp - $109,200; SEH - $81,200; Ayres - $89,500. After some discussion, Van Someren moved to approve the Ayres proposal. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried 4-3 with Russett, Wernlund and Zevenbergen opposed.
Van Someren moved to create a new public works general laborer position in 2021. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried. Advertising for the new position will begin in Jan.
Van Someren moved to approve a contract with Paladina Health (BeWell Clinic) effective for one year beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve the purchase a new van for the water department for $34,637 (as quoted by Flagship Ford). Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Newton moved to approve the maintenance agreement and financial agreement with WI DOT for their Hwy 12/63 resurfacing project at a cost of $12,000. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted.
Committee Reports
Streets/Building/Budget/Finance – The committee members updated the board that they had met with Sean Lentz, Ehlers to discuss long-term financing options and how to use various tools to create a capital improvement plan for streets/facilities and park improvements. No action taken. The facilities study will be presented to the board and discussions can be begin on creating a long-term plan.
Water/Sewer – The committee, along with Gary Newton and Jerzak, updated the board on the sewer plant design and storm water drainage issues. The storm water can drain naturally to the ditches along County Rd. J or a pipe can be installed to direct the water under the road and to the creek at the cost of $50,000. Newton moved to let nature handle the water and not install a new pipe. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
The committee, Gary Newton and Jerzak then asked the board to decide if the Village wanted to continue accepting septage from haulers when the new sewer plant is operational. If septage is to be accepted, there are two ways to handle the dumping – either through a mesh screen to capture rocks and large debris or a cement dumping pad with a smaller filter. Knegendorf moved to approve the continuation of accepting septage and to install a cement dumping pad. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Krueger submitted a written report. He shared there were 95 calls for service in November 2020. The 2017 squad car is back in service.
EMS – Boyer submitted a written report. There were 151 calls and 22 transfers in November 2020. Transfers have diminished due to the COVID outbreak and hospitals being at capacity. There are no beds available to take transfers to. Boyer also publicly thanked Sandi Reed for her 35+ years of service to Baldwin EMS and the emergency service work. She has officially retired.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson shared the names of the employees who have been employed with the village for certain milestone years: Five years – Steve Perry, Dan Orr, Tom Boyer and Perin Dooley; Ten years – Craig Kent; Fifteen years – Ken Dykhouse; Thirty-five years – Gary Newton.
Tax bills are ready and will be sent out the week of Dec. 14.
Closed Session
Newton moved to convene into closed session pursuant to 19.85 (1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for public properties, the investment of public funds, or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session to discuss. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 8:18pm.
The Village Board reviewed two letters of intent for purchases of industrial park land in TIF 5 (Baldwin Industrial Park) and in TIF 7 (I94 Industrial Park). The Village Board agreed to continue discussions with the interested parties and create documents necessary to move forward with the proposed purchases.
There being no further business, closed session and the meeting adjourned at 8:46pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
