VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
December 14, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present included: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Baldwin EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Joel Dunning, Paige Sullivan, Eric Quam, Zach Anderson, Kylie Doty, Lily Nordskog, Dustin Phillips, Scott DeGross, David George, Jason Schulte, Julie Gordon, and Todd Gordon
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton asked for review of the bills/checks written be removed from the consent agenda for further discussion.
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded approving the remaining consent agenda items:
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – November 2022
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting – November 9, 2022
• 2023 fireworks licenses for Fireworks Outlet and Fireworks City
• Christmas gifts for employees
• Caucus date – January 11, 2023
• Building inspector report – November 2022
• Municipal court report – November 2022
• LOSAP contribution - $450.15/per participant
• Confirmation of hiring Tyler Place as full-time EMS paramedic
• Appoint Darlene Kongshaug to Historical Preservation Committee (5-year term)
Newton requested further information about the Huebsch invoice for uniforms, mats and bathroom supplies. Carlson will investigate the increase in pricing. He shared his concern that the village credit cards are being used too much. Carlson explained that all charges are carefully vetted to ensure that no charges are made that are not for village purposes. Newton then inquired about the cost to replace a faucet in the administration building break room. The public works department was unable to fix/replace the faucet. Boldt’s Plumbing was called to fix it.
Van Someren moved to approve checks written #40794 – 40916; payroll vouchers #27474 - 27598; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, WI Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network (PSN) and WI Retirement Systems (WRS). Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public comments – Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Introduction of new police officers – Police Chief Darren Krueger introduced Zach Anderson and Lily Nordskog as newly appointed officers. Anderson will start in January, 2023. Nordskog will be completing the police academy in May, 2023 and will be hired as a full-time officer in June. The board members welcomed them to the village.
EMS building update – Dustin Phillips and Eric Quam (Kraus-Anderson) presented an updated estimate of costs for the new EMS building project. Project costs for the new building are estimated at $5.4 million. Van Someren moved to approve the preparation and distribution of the bid documents. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. Bid documents will be available starting on Jan. 5, 2023. Bids will be opened on Jan. 26, 2023, with board approval at the Feb, 2023 board meeting.
Funding EMS building/2023 street projects – Carlson updated the board on the State Trust Fund loan for the EMS building project. The loan was approved and the first draw will be made before the end of the year to reimburse the village for expenses already incurred. A resolution for refinancing the loan will be reviewed at the January board meeting. Financing for the 2023 street projects will be discussed at the January board meeting as well.
Amendment to purchase of Main St. property (Vic Harris) – A third amendment to the purchase agreement between the village and Vic Harris for property on Main St. was presented to extend the closing date to April, 2023. Van Someren moved to approve the extension. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Sponsorship of police officer in training – Police Chief Krueger requested that a Dept of Justice sponsorship be offered to Lily Nordskog for her training at the police academy. Van Damme moved to approve a sponsorship. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried. If the candidate does not complete or pass the program, the village will be responsible for the costs of the course work at the technical college.
Lease renewal/Jon-De Farms – Van Someren moved to approve a lease for 56 acres of farmland north of the new sewer plant (Florence St) with Jon-De Farms for two years. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Land use map for proposed soccer complex – A map of potential land-use for the acreage north of the new sewer plant was presented to the board to show where a 25-acre soccer complex could be located, as proposed by the BW Soccer Club. The map indicated that a complex of this size may fit on the property. This issue was sent to committee for further review and discussion.
Pickleball court improvements – Scott DeGross addressed the board about updating the previously designated tennis court to pickleball courts. The pickleball club has received a quote from a contractor to update the tennis court. The club asked that the village sign the contract for the work and accept donations on behalf of the club, if any were to be received. The club agreed that they would pay for the improvements without the assistance of the village. Van Damme moved that the village sign the contract when all the funds are received for the improvements. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 with Forbes opposed.
Police Dept Union Contract – Van Someren updated the board on the changes made to the police department union contract, which include updates to the overtime provisions, the removal of the 30-day extra PTO bank, the addition of a short-term disability plan and updated wages. After much discussion, Van Someren moved to approve the union contract for a three-year term. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Sewer plant expenses – Van Someren moved to approve the sewer plant expenditures including pay request #16 to RJ Jurowski in the amount of $857,424.53 and to SEH in the amount of $34,540.60. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Sewer plant change order – Knegendorf moved to approve change order #20 for the new sewer plant project to include hat channels in one of the buildings. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Pay request for Albrightson Excavating (12/13th St project) – Newton moved to approve pay request #3 for Albrightson Excavating for the 12/13th St project in the amount of $112,581.12. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Supplemental agreement for 2023 street project – Van Someren moved to approve Amendment 1 of the supplemental letter of agreement with Ayres for the 2023 street project adding Newton St. sewer replacement as part of the project. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted.
Committee Reports
Ambulance Committee
EMS/Paramedic sponsorship program – EMS Chief Tom Boyer discussed creating a sponsorship program for an existing EMT to become a paramedic. An outline of a possible policy was presented. At the recommendation of the Ambulance Committee, Van Someren moved to allow a policy to be created for further review and possible approval. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Limiting shift-trading – EMS Chief Tom Boyer discussed setting a limit on the amount of shift trading that occurs between the full-time paramedics. At the recommendation of the committee, shift trading will be limited to 24 hours per quarter. This will allow minimal trading and better use of an employee’s PTO. Van Damme moved to approve the policy change effective Jan. 1, 2023. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported Joe Rose has submitted his letter of resignation, effective Feb. 10, 2023. Boldt will also be hiring a new cemetery caretaker as Rich Carlson has resigned. He is investigating the cost of a new dump truck for future budget cycles.
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 152 case numbers created in November with 470 calls for service. Krueger reported that the background checks on the new officers will be completed by the end of the year.
EMS –Report submitted. There were 139 calls for service and 29 transfers in November 2022. Boyer reported on the engine replacement of ambulance #5604. The engine will be replaced with a three-year warranty. Ambulance #5603 will be sold when the new ambulance arrives.
Library – Magno shared handouts for future programming and reported that outreach to the community is working and that the patrons are excited about the changes made inside the library.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson updated the board on the following:
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, water rates will increase 4.5% and sewer rates will increase 30% (as was approved at previous meetings).
Tax bills were mailed and should have been received.
The caucus will be held at the January board meeting on Jan. 11, 2023.
Carlson distributed graphs showing where tax dollars are spent and budget breakdown between departments.
Kwik Trip is anticipating submission of their site plan for the January Planning Commission meeting.
She reminded the board of the office closures for the holidays and that a Christmas luncheon will be served on Dec. 16, 2022 for all employees and board members.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:42pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
