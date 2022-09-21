VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
August 31, 2022 – 7:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 7:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Justin Murtha, Sean Lentz and Josh Low
Murtha Disposal – Justin Murtha presented a proposal for a new contract for disposal services with Murtha Disposal. Rate increases are necessary due to fuel increases and general expenses to operate the business. He requested that the current contract be negated, and a new contract be approved with the proposed changes. The rate increase was to be effective Sept. 1, 2022. After discussion, the board agreed that the village attorney should review the proposed changes and the contract be re-written for future review and possible approval. No action taken.
Fund balance policy review – Carlson reviewed the current fund balance policy with the board. The current goal is to have 15% of the total general fund expenditures to be allocated to unassigned fund balance. Forbes moved to increase that total to 25%. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Financing TID 6/7 – Sean Lentz reviewed the bids that were received for financing $770,000 in projects for TID 6 (purchase of property) and TID 7 (lift station generators, water/sewer line improvements, street repairs). Bids were received from four financial institutions. Forbes moved to award the bid to First State Bank and Trust, Hudson at a rate of 2.75% for six years. Seconded by Jurgens. Van Someren then moved to allow Van Damme and Carlson to sign and certify the bond documents. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried. The payments will be made from TID 7, TID 6 and water/sewer accounts.
TID 7 Excess Funds – Lentz explained that the general fund supported TID 7 for various expenses over the last 15 years. The district is now showing an excess of $617,825. Knegendorf moved to approve the allocation of TID 7 excess funds to the general fund for repayment. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried. The TID 7 district balance owed to the general fund is $373,049.
Financing EMS Building – Lentz explained financing options for the EMS building project. The board was reminded that the project is to be no more than $5 million. After much discussion, Forbes moved to issue a one-year note in the amount of $5 million. Due to regulations for issuance of municipal debt, the note will be refinanced to a 20-year note at a later date. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Wold Architect contract – Van Someren moved to approve the contract with Wold Architects for architectural services for the EMS building project. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
United Fire & Rescue fire dues increase – United Fire & Rescue has submitted a proposed 13% increase in fire dues for 2023. Upon discussion by the board, Van Damme moved to reject the increase. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:06pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
