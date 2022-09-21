VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
August 10, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes (arrived at 6:05pm), Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Jason Schulte, Eilidh Pederson (Western WI Health), Jim Rens, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, David Amondson, Matthew Winkler, Dan Baumann (DNR), Mike Rogney (DNR), Mike Stoffel, Natasha Young, Joe Fisher, Roger Van Dien, Debby Walters, and Bonnie Ringer
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton moved and Van Someren seconded approving the consent agenda items:
• Checks written #40358-40476; payroll vouchers #26957-27115; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WI Retirement Systems.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – July, 2022
• Minutes from Regular Board Meeting – July 13, 2022
• Fall Clean-Up Days (Sept. 23/24)
• Building inspector report – July, 2022
• Municipal court report – July, 2022
• Temporary liquor license/operators’ licenses; Western WI Health Gala on Sept. 10
• Temporary liquor license; Baldwin Woodville Chamber Chili Fest on Sept. 24
REGULAR AGENDA
Public comments – Van Damme called for public comments. There were none.
Planning Commission
Knegendorf moved to approve the application for a sign exception for Westconsin Credit Union for an additional pylon sign at their new location (1050 Cedar St) as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Jurgens moved to approve the application for a certified survey map to combine two lots at 1110 Lokhorst St. submitted by Nate Palmer as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Sewer Plant – Van Someren moved to approve the following expenditures for the sewer plant project: Jurowski Construction pay request #12 - $752,420.91; SEH - $32,915.80; Clifton Larson Allen - $2,373. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Botany Belles/Beaus – Debby Walters requested funding for flowerpots, baskets and planters for 2023 growing season. Knegendorf moved to approve a $2500 donation to the organization. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried. This will be a 2023 budgeted item.
Recreation Soccer Club – Debbie Johnson requested the use of Mill Pond Park for a fundraising event for the rec soccer club. The event is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022, from 10am – 4pm. Newton moved to approve the request. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Façade Grant Program request – Joe Fisher, Hogg Pen Bar and Grill, applied for a façade grant to assist with improvements to the front of his building located at 870/859 Main St. The estimated improvement cost is $65,863.12. Knegendorf moved to approve the request. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried. The project is to be completed within 6 months. A maximum $13,172.60 in grant dollars (20% of total cost) will be available when proof of completion and proof of payment is submitted to the village board for review.
Baldwin Creek flooding concerns – WI DNR representatives, Dan Baumann and Mike Rogney met with residents who live along Baldwin Creek to hear their concerns about reoccurring flooding. After meeting with the residents and while at the village board meeting, Baumann and Rogney explained that the village has policies and regulations in place to take all precautions necessary with new developments to handle the regulatory 100-year flood models. The residents are concerned about unusual rain events and flooding that occurs because of them. Suggestions to help mitigate future flooding include reviewing the walking bridge at Florence St. and 12th Ave, explore the potential for opening the area under the bridge, vegetation management (only on village property), possible addition of culverts near the walking bridge, creating a way to notify residents of flooding as it occurs and exploring FEMA options for those residents who experience repetitive loss. Baumann will discuss the repetitive losses options with the emergency management coordinator at the state and with FEMA. The village board and staff will continue to explore these suggestions and work to help mitigate the flooding issues within financial and practical parameters.
Funding for TID 6/7 projects – Sean Lentz, Ehlers, presented information about funding the projects approved in TID 7 (generators, street maintenance and water/sewer line improvements) and in TID 6 (purchase of ½ lot on Main St. between 8th/9th Ave.). Lentz will send requests for proposals to local banking agencies to finance $770,000 with a six-year term. Bids will be reviewed at a special board meeting to be held on Aug. 31. To stay compliant with the expenditure period ending in TID 7, the funding documents will need to be signed no later than Sept. 12, 2022. No action taken.
Resolution 2022 – 17 – Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-17 – Requesting application for exemption from county library tax. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Albrightson Construction pay request – Knegendorf moved to approve pay request #1 for the 12/13th Ave. street project in the amount of $379,914.12. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Request for quote from Wipfli IT for Police Department – Forbes moved to approve requesting a quote from Wipfli IT to review/upgrade and manage the Police Department technology needs. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Acceptance of quit claim deed – Knegendorf moved to accept the quit claim deed for Outlot 2 in Dutch Heritage Village. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Kraus Anderson contract - Forbes moved to approve the contract with Kraus Anderson for construction management services for the new EMS building with minor revisions suggested by Attorney Mahler. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Wold Architect contract – Attorney Mahler pointed out that the stated exhibits were missing in the Wold contract for services to build the new EMS building. Van Damme moved to table this item until the exhibits are presented. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Public hearing for discontinuance of railroad crossing – At the request of the WI DOT and Union Pacific Railroad, Newton moved to call a public hearing on Oct. 12, 2022 to take comments on closing/discontinuing the railroad crossing at 11th Ave. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Wage adjustment Kruk, John – Based on a positive one-year review, Van Damme moved to approve a wage adjustment of .50/hr for EMS field supervisor, John Kruk effective Aug. 8, 2022. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Wage adjustment Newton, Adam – Based on a positive one-year review, Van Someren moved to approve a wage adjustment of $1.28 for Public Works employee Adam Newton effective Aug. 8, 2022. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried. (This wage adjustment was guaranteed by the village board at the time of hire).
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The new sewer plant project is 50% complete.
a). SEH submitted a supplemental agreement for assistance with acquisition and installation of generators at the lift stations located at Gracie Dr. and Spruce St. Public Works Director Boldt expressed that staff can handle the acquisition and installation. No action taken on the agreement presented.
b). SEH submitted a supplemental agreement for the water/sewer line improvements from TID 7 which run under the creek. Van Someren moved to approve the agreement as presented. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Street Engineer – Mike Stoffel (Ayres) – Stoffel reported that 13th Ave. curb/gutter are being installed and it is expected to be blacktopped by Aug. 20. 12th Ave. is expected to be gravel and passable by the end of the week. The railroad is requiring an additional permit to inspect the concrete work around the tracks.
The CDBG application for 9th Ave. project (tentative 2023 street project) was denied. Discussion will need to be had with committees regarding next year street projects and if the board would like to apply again.
Franklin St. manholes have been adjusted, boulevards are to be reseeded at the end of August and the final lift is to be laid summer of 2023.
Committee Reports
a). EMS Committee
i – Knegendorf moved to approve the committee recommended per capita rate increase to $15.00 for each service territory starting in 2024. Village of Baldwin’s rate will remain at $13.00 as the village is providing a new EMS building. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
ii. Newton moved to approve the committee recommended run rates, effective 2023. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
iii. Van Damme moved to revise the alcohol consumption policy from 12 hour prior to the start of a shift to 8 hours prior to the start of a shift as recommended by the committee. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
iv. Forbes moved to approve creating a new full-time paramedic position beginning in 2023 to alleviate the amount of overtime that full-time employees are working. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that 12th Ave. should be gravel and passable by Aug. 12. He is working on the Millpond Park parking lot and lighting. He was notified that WI DOT has changed the north/south left turn signals at Hwy. 63/55th Ave. to not allow a flashing yellow turn signal. Left turns will be better controlled.
Police Department – Krueger reported 162 calls in July. Calls continue to be heavily involved and need further investigations, which is taking valuable time from patrolling.
National Night Out was held on Aug. 2 with a large turnout.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 142 calls for service and 37 transfers in July 2022.
Library –Magno updated the board on library activities. There will be an open house week held in October with various events planned.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Letter of Intent (Kwik Trip) – Attorney Mahler addressed a previous letter of intent from Kwik Trip to donate the current building on Main St. to the village when their new store is open (anticipated 2024). Van Someren moved to approve the letter of intent. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried. Kwik Trip agrees to remove the tanks and canopy and leave the freezers, coolers and shelving and the sign board.
Carlson reported that the Partisan Primary Election was held on Aug. 9 with 499 ballots processed. She thanked the small staff of poll workers and Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson for a job well done.
Boyer and Carlson met with Wold Architects for a preliminary discussion on the needs for a new EMS building. Conversations will continue with preliminary plans being brought to the board within the next few months.
Carlson and Peterson will be attending the WI Municipal Clerks Association conference in WI Dells from Aug. 24-26.
There is a special board meeting called for Aug. 31.
The Main St. Farmers Market is celebrating its 10th season. It has been a phenomenal season and is greatly appreciated by the customers and vendors.
The Historical Preservation Committee has been meeting regularly. The items in the display case in the lobby are being rotated regularly and discussion continues regarding collaborating with St. Croix County Historical Society and other local agencies to preserve local history.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:10pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(Sept 21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.