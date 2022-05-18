VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
April 13, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Village Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Jason Schulte, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Angie Chandler, Jason Sell, Joe Fisher, Jason Avery, and John Hiller
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton moved and Van Someren seconded to approve the consent agenda items:
• Checks written - #39929 - #40043; voided checks #39814, 39815, 39868; payroll vouchers #26488 – 26593; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WI Retirement Systems
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – March 2022
• Minutes for March 9, 2022 Regular Board Meeting
• Board of Review set for May 5, 2022
• Organizational meeting set for May 11, 2022
• Municipal court report, March, 2022
• Appointment of library board members – Joni Wernlund, Claire Stein, Joan Heebink, Amy Jurgens and Jason Glampe.
REGULAR AGENDA
Sewer plant expenditures – Van Someren moved to approve the sewer plant expenditures as presented including RJ Jurowski request #8 - $670,496.70; SEH - $25,232.31; Bakke Norman - $370. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Change orders for new sewer plant:
a. Change order #10 – Forbes moved to approve this change order to embed steel angles at the oxidation ditch in the amount of +$5,240. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
b. Change order #11 – Knegendorf moved to approve this change order to add 6 steel bollards in front of the administration building garage doors in the amount of +$7,480. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
BW Youth Ball (Jason Sell) requested that they be allowed to add cement to the batting cages at Mill Pond Park at their expense. Van Damme moved to approve the request. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Franklin St. closure request: Jerry/Jodi Wolski requested that Franklin St. (west of 15th Ave.) be closed on May 22, 2022 from 1pm-7pm for a neighborhood block party to celebrate the completion of the Franklin St. project. Newton moved to approve the request. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Botany Belles/Beaus requested funds for pots, planters and hanging baskets. Van Damme moved to approve donating $1400 to the organization. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
American Legion requested a beer garden permit for two events to be held on May 21 and Oct. 8. Van Someren moved to approve the beer garden permits. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Windmill Days Committee (Jodi Peterson) requested the following for Windmill Days weekend (June 9-11): Beer garden permit; picnic license (temporary beer license); public dance permit; street closures; sidewalk sales/chamber business expo; firing the Bailey Park cannon; waiving all fees. Newton moved to approve all requests as presented and to waive the fees. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Complaint against the board (Jason Avery). Avery submitted a letter of complaint against the Village Board on March 28, 2022 regarding his perception that the board isn’t upholding the Constitution of the United States or of the State of WI by ensuring that the election tabulating equipment is secure even though there is no proof or verification of negligence or disruption in security protocols. He requested that the Village Board create an Election Review Committee made up of two elected officials and four voters at-large to oversee the election process and to formulate a group of voters to hand-count ballots after every election at the village’s expense. Trustee Forbes reminded Avery that an ad-hoc committee (Forbes/Wernlund/Carlson) met with him to discuss his concerns and that Administrator Carlson has done everything possible to answer his questions regarding security protocols and he still does not seem satisfied. She again, told him that he should be taking his concerns about security of the equipment to the state or Federal governments as the Village does not have access to requested security logs on the equipment. She reminded him that the State of WI approved the tabulating equipment. Avery suggested that ballots be copied before being placed in the tabulator and then be made available at the end of an election night to hand-count, all at the expense of the village. Van Someren moved to deny Avery’s request to create an Election Review Committee and to deny that ballots be hand-counted after all elections. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Albrightson contract for street project: The contract for the 2022 street project was presented. Van Damme questioned the start date of June 2 which could cause an issue with school bus routes and with the Windmill Days parade route. Boldt stated that Albrightson is ready to start the project mid-May and that he has confirmed with the school district that the start date would not impact bus routes or events. Stoffel stated that the contract has a 60-day construction schedule. If they start in May, the project should be completed by mid-July even though the contract states it will be completed by Oct. Knegendorf moved to approve the contract with an amended start date of May 2, 2022. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried. A change order will be issued to change the start date.
Resolution 2022-12: Sean Lentz (Ehlers) reviewed the USDA Rural Development loan and the upcoming closing which is scheduled for May 10, 2022. There are two loans being issued ($9 million and $5.5 million) and there will be $3.5 million in grant relief offered by Rural Development. Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2022-12 “Providing for the Issuance, Sale and Delivery of Taxable Sewer System Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 of the Village of Baldwin, Wisconsin in the Aggregate Principal Amount of $14,500,000; Establishing the Terms and Conditions Therefor; Directing Their Execution and Delivery; Creating a Special Redemption Fund Therefore; and Awarding the Sale Thereof”. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Cemetery data management program: Carlson presented information about the need for an upgraded data management program for the Baldwin Cemetery. Currently Pontem Cemetery Management is being used to track data changes. Two quotes were received. The recommendation is to sign a contract with CemSites and to include on-line data capabilities for the public. Forbes moved to approve the recommendation to hire CemSites. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried. Cemetery funds will be used to pay for the new program.
Berkseth 7th Addition: Voran 711 Land Holdings, LLC made a request for final acceptance of the improvements for Berkseth 7th Addition and to reduce the letter of credit to $23,192.00. Van Damme moved to accept the improvements and to reduce the letter of credit. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Emergency services building project: Sean Lentz (Ehlers) presented information regarding the village’s current debt levy and the impact of additional debt issued for a possible emergency services building project. Working with Kraus-Anderson, they recommended that the board determine a comfortable cost (project budget) which will assist in guiding the development and project. After full review of the financial information and discussion, Lentz was asked to determine if the village qualifies for a USDA Rural Development loan for this type of project and what a 40-year payment impact would be. The board also inquired about determining the mill rate of neighboring municipalities to determine how the village compares to others. No action taken. A special meeting may be called to discuss this further.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt re-iterated that the street project may start early. The new pick-up truck is expected to be available in May. Ordering a new dump truck is on hold as there is an increased delay in getting parts for manufacturing the truck.
Police Department – Written report submitted. There were 155 calls for service in March. New computers have been installed. Krueger will not be replacing the Ford Escape as budgeted as used models are too expensive and outside the budgeted price.
EMS – Written report submitted. There were 185 calls for service and 44 transfers in March 2022.
Library – Magno reviewed upcoming events, including for Earth Day and she reviewed continued programming.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Westconsin Credit Union groundbreaking will be held on April 14, 2022 at 10:00am. Village Board members are invited. Carlson intends on participating.
The Spring Election was held on April 5. There were 453 voters. Knegendorf, Van Someren and Wernlund were re-elected for a two-year term.
The Administrative office hosted the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for their monthly meeting.
The Historical Preservation Committee is meeting every other month. The display case in the lobby of the municipal building will be updated in May/June with Dutch Days/Booster Days/June Bug Days/Windmill Days memorabilia to celebrate the community.
Carlson will be attending the Municipal Treasurers Spring Conference in La Crosse on April 28-29.
Carlson reminded the board that Board of Review will be held on May 5 from 5pm – 7pm.
Spring clean-up days is April 29-30.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:55pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
