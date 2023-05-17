VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
April 12, 2023 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present included: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Matt Knegendorf, Amy Jurgens, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren. Chad Wernlund was absent.
Others present: Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Baldwin EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Jodi Peterson, Alex Miller, Dave Ring, Amy Drinken, Joe Fisher and Jason Schulte
Oaths of Office: Following roll call, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer administered the oaths of office for newly elected village president, Lance Van Damme and newly elected trustees, Doug Newton, Kristine Forbes and Amy Jurgens. Their two-year terms will begin on April 18, 2023.
CONSENT AGENDA
Forbes and Newton requested review of checks written and the organizational meeting be removed from the consent agenda.
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded approving the remaining consent agenda items:
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for March, 2023.
• Minutes from March 8, 2023 Regular Village Board meeting
• Municipal court report – March, 2023
• Building inspector report – March, 2023
• 2023 Library Board members: Joni Wernlund, Amy Jurgens, Claire Stein, Jason Glampe, Mary Frey
• Organizational Meeting to be held on April 26, 2023 at 6:00pm
• 2023 sewer department budget as required by Rural Development
Forbes inquired about the time of the organizational meeting (6:00pm).
Newton requested more information about the Westconsin Credit Card statement and the Huebsch bill. After explanation, Forbes moved to approve the bills to be paid with checks written #41239 - #41347; Payroll vouchers #27972 - 28080 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Planning Commission Review
a. At the recommendation of the Planning Commission, Van Someren moved to approve the rezone petition for the property located at 2081 60th Ave. (PID #106-2034-60-000) from R-1 (Single Family) to C-1-H (highway commercial). Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
“Class A” liquor license ordinance: The village board revisited the decision made at the March 8, 2023 board meeting to amend Ordinance 349-14 (K) regarding the issuance of a “Class A” retail intoxicating liquor license to anyone who applies without the requirement to alter their building to provide a separate entrance/checkout. At the request of Trustee Forbes, the board reconsidered their decision and determined that a more effective way to control the sale of hard liquor (locally defined as beverages over 12% alcohol by volume) is to amend the ordinance again.
Van Someren moved to amend Ordinance 349-14 (K) to remove the addition made on March 8, 2023 and to allow “Class A” liquor license holders to sell beverages that are 12% or less alcohol by volume without expecting to alter their building. If a license holder wishes to sell beverages over 12% alcohol by volume, the ordinance will need to be followed to add a separate entrance/checkout etc. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. (Wernlund was absent).
“Class A” liquor license applications: Van Someren moved to approve “Class A” intoxicating liquor license applications for Kwik Trip #747 (1010 Main St.), Kwik Trip #696 (940 Baldwin Plaza Drive) and Consumers Coop (930 10th Ave). Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
640 Main (Amy Drinken): Drinken asked for $200,000 in TID funding for the renovations of 640 Main St. The Village Board instructed her to discuss her project with Sean Lentz (Ehlers) to best determine options for financial incentives the board could consider, if any. Van Damme moved to table this issue. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Joe Fisher Requests:
Fisher requested that the current Façade Grant development agreement that was approved in Nov, 2022 be amended, as his project has become more expensive due to construction costs. Newton moved to approve the increase in grant dollars offered (new total - $16,583.80) and to approve an updated development agreement. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Fisher requested the board vacate the alley to the north of his property at 870 Main St. The board would like the Streets/Building Committee to review the request and discuss this with neighboring property owners who may be affected if the alley were to be vacated. No action taken.
Fisher asked the board to consider selling him half of the lot behind 870 Main St. The village has a signed purchase agreement with the owner to acquire the parcel. Fisher offered to purchase half of the parcel and pay to have a certified survey map completed and to clear the concrete. Fisher stated that, even though it would be a private parcel, he would allow the public to park on it. No action taken by the board. This may be discussed again when the village owns the parcel.
Fisher expressed concerns about the lack of public restrooms at the west end of Main St. No action taken by the board.
Ordinance 271-3 review: Trustee Forbes requested that Ordinance 271-3 – Requirements for driveway aprons be reviewed. She asked the board to consider removing the requirement that driveway aprons be concrete when there is a public street project occurring. Newton moved to keep the ordinance as it is and not amend it. Motion died due to a lack of a second. Forbes moved to strike the passages related to concrete driveways. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion failed by roll call vote with Van Damme, Knegendorf, Newton and Van Someren opposed. Van Damme moved to table this item. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. Other options and alternatives will be presented at the May meeting.
Ordinance 224-6 review: Trustee Forbes requested that Ordinance 224-6 – Regulation of skateboards, roller skates and roller skis be reviewed to remove the provisions regarding motorized equipment. Coming to no conclusions, the board sent this to the Streets/Building Committee for further review. No action taken.
Water meter software/hardware upgrades: At the request of Public Works Director Brad Boldt, this item was tabled for further review.
West Central Biosolids Proposal: Randy Lindquist, West Central Biosolids, submitted a proposal to purchase or lease the centrate tanks at the old sewer plant. The board is willing to consider this proposal. An asbestos report is to be received for all the buildings at the old sewer plant location before discussing further. Van Damme moved to table this issue. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
SEH Agreement Amendment/Sewer Plant: Knegendorf moved to approve an amendment to the contract with SEH for work to be completed on a new sewer line at the east side of the new sewer plant and supplemental work for surveying, sizing, permitting etc. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Sewer plant project pay requests – Van Someren moved to approve the Jurowski Construction pay request #20 in the amount of $294,205.12, SEH invoice in the amount of $21,905.58 and Clifton Larson Allen invoice in the amount of $2,625. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
EMS Building pay requests – Van Someren moved to approve a pay request for Ebert Companies in the amount of $8,835. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The sewer plant is 89.7% completed.
Committee Reports
Public Safety/Personnel – Forbes and EMS Chief Tom Boyer reported that the committee is recommending implementation of a shift-trade policy for full-time EMS employees that includes 8 shift trades per year with 24 hours between shifts, trades must be completed in the same pay period and cannot cause any overtime. Van Someren moved to approve the policy. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that they have been busy repairing potholes. Brian Newton started on March 27, 2023 and will be focusing on park maintenance. Jeff Wahlquist has been hired as a mower replacing Tom Langer and Rick Rivard has been hired as the cemetery caretaker replacing Rich Carlson.
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 151 cases created in March, 2023. Chief Krueger reported that Officer Anderson continues with his field training. Baldwin Police Department is now an affiliate with Internet Crimes against Children. “Color with a Cop” was a huge success with another event planned in May.
EMS –Report submitted. There were 125 calls for service and 38 transfers in March, 2023. Chief Boyer reported that Ambulance 5603 was sold for $26,006.
Chief Boyer requested approval of Courtney Smith for the paramedic sponsorship program. Van Someren moved to approve Smith. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Library – Trustee Jurgens reported on behalf of the library. A new employee has been hired to plan and implement the lap-sit program. There are plans to use the high schoolers during the service-learning day to do some painting in the library.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Administrator Carlson reported on the following:
• The Spring Election saw 969 voters. Two new poll workers were trained. The next election is Feb. 2024.
• Carlson worked closely with the Family Resource Center to submit their grant with WI Economic Development Corporation.
• New email addresses will be migrated to the Office 365 platform. Email applications will need to be updated. Carlson will send out information prior to the migration date.
• The St. Croix County Historical Society has been meeting in the board room for discussions on re-organizing and planning.
• The Be Well Clinic is open and fully functional with a new team of providers.
• An Organizational Meeting will be held on April 26 at 6:00pm. All managers are expected to attend.
• The Police Department IT upgrades are almost complete.
• Ground-breaking for the EMS building project will be scheduled soon.
Recess: 7:56pm
Reconvene: 8:01pm
Newton moved to convene to closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes 19.85(1) (c) – Consideration of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any village employee who is subject to the jurisdiction or authority of the board. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor (6-0) with one absent. Closed session convened at 8:01pm.
Van Someren recused himself and left the meeting.
The board discussed employee relations.
Van Damme moved to reconvene to open session. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried. Open session reconvened at 8:27pm. No action taken.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:28pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
