The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held a special board meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 7:30pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: EMS Director Tom Boyer, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Attorney Paul Mahler, Dustin Phillips (Kraus Anderson), and Mark Kotten (Kraus Anderson)
Van Someren moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85(1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the purchase of public properties, the investment of public funds or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 7:32pm.
Kraus Anderson reviewed cost estimates for three different building options to support Baldwin EMS, United Fire/Rescue and Baldwin Police Dept. Options included a stand-alone EMS building, renovating the current fire hall to include a new addition for EMS and building a new police department. Costs ranged from $4.7 - $12 million. The board also reviewed a letter of interest for the purchase of the fire hall, which will not be pursued. The board had information which was provided by Ehlers regarding the tax implications for varying costs of a project. After a long discussion, Van Someren moved to adjourn closed session. Seconded by Wernlund. Closed session adjourned at 8:47pm.
Reconvening to open session, Van Someren moved that a new stand-alone EMS building be built on the Cedar St. property (west end of Cedar St.) with a budget not to exceed $5 million with a 20-year general obligation bond being issued and that conversations continue to create a capital improvement plan to include updates/renovations to the fire hall and police department. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried with all in favor.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 9:06pm.
