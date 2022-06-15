VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
May 11, 2022 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, and Austin Van Someren. Chad Wernlund was absent.
Others present: Village Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Library Director Rita Magno, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Attorney Paul Mahler, Jason Schulte, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Dawn Johanson, Joe Fisher, Abby Borowicz, Alivia Borowicz, Charnette Tobin, Nicolina Salaba, Brian Hoffman, Ericha Hoffman, Scott Drenttow, Eilidh Pederson, Danielle Johnson, Mary Baker, Heath Drenttow, Nicole Read, Jodi Engler, Dustin Phillips, John Huenink, Sean Lentz and Josh Low
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded to approve the consent agenda items:
• Checks written - #40044 - #40137; payroll vouchers #26594 - 26718; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WI Retirement Systems
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – April 2022
• Minutes for April 13, 2022 Regular Board Meeting
• Municipal court report – April 2022
• Building inspector report – April 2022
REGULAR AGENDA
Annual Organization of the Board of Trustees
Newton moved to approved Resolution 2022-13 – Designating Depositories for 2022. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2022-14 – Wages for Elected Officials, Appointed Boards and Vendors. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Forbes moved to approve Resolution 2022-15 - Succession in an Emergency. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Damme updated the appointed committees by adding Forbes to the Personnel Committee and Budget Committee. The rest of the committees remain as appointed in 2021. Newton moved to approve the appointments. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Planning Commission
KAMI Holdings, LLC (2530 Gracie Dr); Proposed 41-unit apartment complex development.
Van Someren moved to approve a conditional use permit as recommended by the Planning Commission for the apartment complex development. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve the site plan for development as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Girl Scout Troop 57874 presented plans to add a hand-built wooden garbage can surround to one garbage can at Bailey Park, Creamery Park and Dutch Heritage Park. They have raised funds to purchase materials and they will build them. They intend on placing laminated artwork on them to encourage visitors/residents to dispose of their garbage properly. They hope to have them in place by June 8 for Windmill Days. Van Someren moved to approve the project. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried. Public Works has agreed to empty them on a regular basis and maintain them.
Sewer Plant Items
Van Someren moved to approve the following expenditures for the sewer plant project: Jurowski Construction - $278,851.60; SEH - $19,299.96 and Attorney’s Title Guarantee Fund, Inc. - $11,385. Seconded by Knegendorf.
Change orders were not received in time for the meeting as indicated on the agenda. Item was tabled.
HoggPen Bar & Grill (Joe Fisher) requested to allow open containers of alcohol on the north side of Main St. during Windmill Days. Police Chief Krueger advised against allowing the request due to safety concerns. After some discussion, Van Damme moved to approve the request to allow open containers of alcohol on the north and south sides of Main St. (sidewalks only) between 9th Ave. and 6th Ave. on Friday, June 9 from 8pm – 2:30am and on Saturday, June 10 from 1:30pm – 2:30am. Seconded by Van Someren. Fisher will create signs to hang along the sidewalks to inform pedestrians that they are not to walk in the street with an open container.
Baldwin Woodville Ball Association (Josh Maurer) requested a beer garden permit, temporary beer license and operators licenses and waiver of fees for a kickball tournament on June 9 (Windmill Days) at Mill Pond Park. Newton moved to approve the request. Seconded by Knegendorf.
North Meets South (Todd Johanson) requested to close 7th Ave. from their parking lot to Main St. on June 10-11 for Windmill Days. Van Someren moved to approve the request. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Class “A” Beer License requests:
Newton moved to approve a Class “A” beer license for Baldwin Travel Plaza (955 Energy St). Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Knegendorf moved to approve a Class “A” beer license for La Tri-Color (805 Main St.). Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Façade Grant Program. Baldwin Parts City (830 10th Ave.) has applied for the Façade Grant Program for reimbursement of improvements to the front of the building. Total quoted cost of the project is $69,513. The grant provides 20% reimbursement for qualified improvements. The amount of the grant is a maximum of $13,902.60. Knegendorf moved to approve the application and grant. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried. The grant will not be issued until the project is completed and invoices and proof of payment are received.
Main St. closure. Newton moved to approve the request to close Main St. on July 30, 2022 for a fund raising event for United Fired & Rescue in front of the Hogg Pen. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 5-1 with Van Someren abstaining.
Certificate of Deposit renewal. Two CD’s are expiring at Westconsin Credit Union. Rates were explored with the best rate from Westconsin Credit Union paying .70% for 24-month renewal. Forbes moved to approve renewing the CD’s at the credit union for 24 months. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The new sewer plant project is 37.5% complete.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that the summer lawn mowers have begun mowing. There has been some clearing of trees on the west end of the creek.
Police Department – Written report submitted. There were 154 calls for service in April. Justin Malean has been hired as a new officer. His start date is May 15. Krueger reported that there have been 157 more calls to date than the same time last year.
EMS – Written report submitted. There were 156 calls for service and 44 transfers in April 2022.
Lucas Device: Van Someren moved to approve the purchase of a new Lucas device using $10,000 in donations from fundraising efforts. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Wage Adjustment: Van Someren moved to approve a wage adjustment for Josh Walczak for a positive 6-month review. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Library – Magno reviewed various grants she has applied for and those that have been received.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Ad-Hoc Committee, ARPA Funds – An Ad-Hoc Committee met to discuss the expenditure of the ARPA funds. The Village has been awarded $426,210.35. The committee is recommending the approval of the following expenditures, which are to be completed no later than Dec, 2026:
Food pantry rent payment - $500 x 24 months - $12,000 (current location – Gethsemane Luth Church)
United Civic Center parking lot improvements - $130,000
Lift station at United Civic Center - $37,400
Lighting at Mill Pond parking lot/tennis courts - $20,000
Traffic control/sidewalk crossing lights (Hwy. 63) - $47,000
Speed trailer (PD) - $10,000
Lucas Device (EMS) - $12,000
United Fire & Rescue (various items) - $26,631
Knegendorf moved to approve the expenditures as presented. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 5-1 with Van Damme opposed. Van Damme stated he was opposed to the expenditures as new playground equipment for Bailey Park and a basketball court were removed from a previous list of expenditures.
Carlson continued with her report as follows:
The USDA Rural Development loan for the sewer plant closed on May 10, 2022. There are two loans that were issued. The 2022A taxable sewer system mortgage revenue bond in the amount of $9 million and 2022B taxable sewer system mortgage revenue bond in the amount of $5.5 million. The interim financing bond held at FNC Bank in the amount of $6,230,993.08 has been paid in full.
Carlson attended the Municipal Treasurers Spring Conference in La Crosse on April 28-29.
Board of Review was held on May 5. There were no objections to assessments.
Zoning Board of Appeals approved the variance request for 640 Main St. to waive the requirement that 50% of the main level/street side be commercial/retail space.
Phase 1 environmental study has started on the Harris property off Main St. Finding a surveyor to mark lot lines has been a challenge.
Main St. Farmers Market opens on June 4.
Berkseth 8th Addition (24 residential lots) has been submitted for review and will be on the June Planning Commission agenda.
Van Damme called for a recess at 7:04pm
Van Damme called the meeting back to order at 7:12pm.
Newton moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85(1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the purchase of public properties, the investment of public funds or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 7:13pm.
The board was updated and discussed a proposed railroad crossing closure as suggested by the WI Office of the Commissioner of Railroads. No action taken.
The board met with Ehlers and Kraus-Anderson to discuss an emergency services building project. After a long conversation, the board instructed Kraus-Anderson to continue to review building needs and possible locations for a new building staying within a limited budget. No action taken.
Being no further business, closed session and the meeting adjourned at 8:49pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
