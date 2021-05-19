VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
April 14, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund. Lance Van Damme was absent.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Deputy Clerk Jodi Peterson, Rich Carlson, April Ziemer, Bruce Carland (CBRE), Mike Stoffel, Josh Maurer, Jeff Plitzner, Justin Fritz, Mark Donkersgoed, Debbie Johnson, Juliana Johnson, Police Sergeant Jake McAbee
CONSENT AGENDA
Russett moved and Newton seconded to approve the following consent agenda items:
• Checks written from 3/6/2021 – 4/12/2021 - #38688 - 38798; payroll vouchers 24981 - 25090; online/manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS.
• Financial reports including budget comparisons for March 2021
• Minutes from March 10, 2021 - Regular Board Meeting
• Date for Board of Review - May 12, 2021
• Organizational meeting - April 28, 2021
• Wage adjustment for John Kruk
• Library Board of Trustee appointments
• Retirement gift for Harry Smith
• Municipal court report for March 2021
• Wage for cemetery sexton
• Land lease with Vic Harris (I94 Industrial Park)
• Land lease with Jon-Dee Farms (Cty Rd. J)
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. No public comments were heard.
Planning Commission
Newton moved to approve a request from Western WI Health to build a maintenance building as recommended by Planning Commission. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Russet moved to approve parking lot plans for future Baldwin Travel Plaza as recommended by Planning Commission. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Josh Maurer, BW Youth Ball Association, reported that the 2021 season is being scheduled and he asked if there were any COVID restrictions set by the board. The board determined there are none. He expressed that certain precautions will be put in place by their organization. Wernlund moved to approve the use of the fields and concession stand at Mill Pond Park. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Julianna Johnson asked permission to hold a small fund-raising event at the soccer fields at Mill Pond Park on May 22, 2021 from 10:00am -2:00pm. She is raising funds to become a foreign exchange student. Newton moved to grant permission for the event. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried.
Austin Van Someren updated the board on the request from Joe Fisher (Hogg Pen) to hold a fundraiser for United Fire & Rescue on Aug. 7, 2021 and to close Main St. from Hwy. 63 to 8th Ave from 2:00pm – 2:00am. Newton moved to approve the street closure. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried 5-1 with Van Someren abstaining.
Jeff Plitzner updated the board on the layout of Creamery Park and streets for all events for Windmill Days. Knegendorf moved to approve a picnic license, beer garden permit, dance permit and waiving of fees for Windmill Days. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Mike Stoffel updated the board on the bids received for the Franklin St project. After his review and research on the apparent low bidder, it was recommended that Stout Construction, Chetek be awarded the bid in the amount of $944,976.26. Newton moved to award the bid to Stout Construction, Chetek. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Knegendorf moved to approve the appointments of an ad-hoc committee to work with a consulting firm for design and planning of an emergency services building to include the streets/building committee, Austin Van Someren and staff. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve a sewer rate increase of 30% annually for 2021, 2022, 2023 to fund the new sewer plant. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. (NOTE: This was approved in Dec, 2020, but clarification was needed in the minutes as to the amount of the increase and length of time to satisfy lending requirements).
Police Department Sergeant Jake McAbee updated the board on the repairs being made to 1150 7th Ave. (Lee Property). The siding has been completed and the garage is being repaired. Chief Krueger has stopped issuing citations. No action taken by the board.
Knegendorf moved to approve the purchase of body cameras for the police department in the amount of $11,656/annually for 5 years with upgrades included in the package. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2021-03 – Support for Strong State and Local Partnership to encourage state leaders to increase state shared revenues. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reminded the board that Harry Smith is retiring on April 30 after 24 years of employment. The Public Works Dept will hold a luncheon for Smith on that day. The Board is invited to attend.
Police Department – Krueger not present. Report submitted. There were 171 calls for service reported for March 2021 with 101 case numbers assigned. The department recovered two stolen motorcycles.
EMS – Boyer submitted a written report. There were 138 calls and 37 transfers in March 2021.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
There were 317 voters for the Spring Election.
Carlson has attended numerous webinars on human resources issues, American Rescue Plan details and Chippewa/St. Croix Rail Commission meetings.
Recognizing outgoing board members
Carlson recognized Duane Russett and Willy Zevenbergen for their service on the village board as this is their last meeting. Russett had served as trustee since 1999 and Zevenbergen served as trustee from 2001-2011 and president from 2011 – present. Carlson presented each with a certificate of appreciation and spoke of the changes that the village has seen in the last 22 years. Carlson thanked them for their willingness to serve the village as an elected official and for their leadership. Applause was shared by all present.
Economic Development
Bruce Carland, CBRE, introduced himself and expressed interest in acquiring the remaining 80 acres of village-owned property in the I94 Industrial Park. He explained that his company works closely with OPUS, a national real estate investment firm. Phillip Cattanch, OPUS, answered various questions from the village board members and explained that they believe the industrial park is an excellent location for large industrial development, appealing to companies nation-wide. They presented an offer to purchase the property.
Newton moved to convene to closed session pursuant to 19.85 (1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the public properties, the investment of public funds, or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Meeting recessed at 7:08pm.
Meeting resumed in closed session at 7:12pm.
Russett moved to reconvene to open session. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. Open session reconvened at 7:23pm.
An offer to purchase 80 acres of land in the I94 Industrial Park was received and had been reviewed by Attorney Mahler and the village board. At the recommendation from Mahler, Van Someren moved to approve the offer to purchase with Opus Development Company, LLC to acquire 80 acres of land in the I94 Industrial Park. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:26pm.
Willard Zevenbergen, Village President
Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
