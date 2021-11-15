VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
October 13, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Jodi Peterson, Rich Carlson, Danielle Johnson, Jason Schulte, Mike Stoffel, Librarian Rita Magno, Julie Lokker, James Lokker, Ann Russett, Duane Russett, Kim Lindquist, Mike Dishno, Mike Aeschliman, Jennifer Soergel, Mike Soergel, Bunny Simbro, Randi Hoffman, Gary Hoffman, Marge Weiske, Jerry Wolski and Mary Heebink
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren requested the pay request to Stout Construction be removed for further discussion.
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded to approve the following consent agenda items:
• Checks #39314 - 39431; payroll vouchers #25720-25842 and online checks for
payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment
System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – September, 2021
• Regular board meeting minutes – Sept. 8, 2021
• Appointing Richard Carlson to Zoning Board of Appeals
• Appointing Mary Frey to the Historic Preservation Commission
• Municipal court report – Sept., 2021
Van Someren discussed the Franklin St. project and the length of time it has taken to complete. He inquired as to whether the pay request submitted should be held. It was explained that the pay request is for work that has already been completed and this is not the final pay request. Van Someren moved to approve the pay request for Stout Construction in the amount of $226,087.84. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. Danielle Johnson spoke to encourage the board to consider the types of businesses allowed in the village.
Swearing in of new officer: Carlson administered the oath of office to Mike Dishno, a newly hired part-time police officer.
Sewer plant payment requests: Van Someren moved to approve the sewer plant expenses submitted, which include a pay request from Jurowski Construction ($370,086.75), SEH ($14,222.90), All-Croix Inspections ($4,258) and Fryberger Law Firm ($7,500). Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Franklin St. Special Assessments: Numerous residents of Franklin St. were present at the meeting to discuss the project and the special assessments. Questions were asked about the administration fee that was assessed on the preliminary numbers (which have been removed) and if the payment plan could be revised (per ordinance, it cannot). Comments were heard in praise of the construction crew who were extremely accommodating when residents needed to get in/out of their driveways. There was concern about the apparent communication issues between the field crew and construction management. After much discussion, Newton moved to approve the final special assessments as presented and Resolution 2021-14 – “Charging Final Special Assessments”. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Resolution 2021-15 - Adopting Ward Plan: Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2021-15 “Adopting Ward Plan” which is required per Federal and state mandates every 10 years in conjunction with the US Census. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Ordinance 416-3 – Park Hours: Police Chief Krueger requested this ordinance be revised to include all parks and not just Windmill Park and Bailey Park. Forbes moved to approve the amendment to the ordinance. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Ordinance 605-4 – Map Established: Van Someren moved to approve the official map of the Village of Baldwin which had been amended per the Planning Commission (map ordinance 2021-01) and Ordinance 605-4 to amend the referenced date of the map. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
St. Croix County Tax Collection: Forbes moved to approve the contract with St. Croix County Treasurer’s office for tax collection for 2022. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed.
Wage Adjustments: Forbes moved to approve the following wage increases as recommended by the Personnel Committee: Trevor Anderson (6-month review) - $1.50/hr; Graham Gausman (1 year review) - $1.00/hr. plus promotion to Street Lead/Supervisor; Brad Boldt (1 year review as Public Works Director) - $1.00/hr. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
3% Water Rate Increase Application: Van Someren moved to approve filing an application with the Public Service Commission for a simplified 3% rate increase. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
640 Main St.: St. Croix County owns this property through tax lien foreclosure. They have offered the property to the village at no cost. Newton moved to decline the offer. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried. St. Croix County will list the property for sale.
Grapple Attachment (Public Works): Public Works Director Boldt requested the purchase of a grapple attachment using reserved emerald ash borer funds. Forbes moved to purchase the attachment at a cost of approximately $4200. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Hiring of Josh Walczak (Baldwin EMS): Van Someren moved to hire Josh Walczak as full-time paramedic for Baldwin EMS. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. He updated the board on the sewer plant project.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that he would like to use remaining street project funds to do some overlays on various streets. He also expressed his frustration with the amount of vandalism that is occurring at the park bathrooms. The board instructed Boldt to close the bathrooms in all parks for the season and to offer a $500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the vandals.
Mike Stoffel reported on the Franklin St. project, which is almost completed. The construction crew is working on restoration behind the curb, hydro-seeding and installing mailboxes. Discussions will be held at the November meeting about charging Stout Construction for liquidated damages.
Police Department – Written report submitted. Krueger reported that there were a total of 159 calls for service in Sept. The Police Dept will be at the BW Chamber Trick or Treat event on Main St. to hand out glow necklaces.
EMS – Boyer was not present; written report submitted. There were 176 calls and 44 transfers in September 2021.
Library – New Librarian Rita Magno introduced herself. She shared her vision for the library and informed the board about upcoming traditional programing that is scheduled and her desire to work closely with outside agencies to promote everything the library has to offer.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
The 2020 audit and financial report was distributed to the village board members.
Requests for Proposals for auditing services were sent to five agencies. Of the five, two agencies declined to submit a proposal, one agency did not respond and two agencies submitted proposals (one of them is from our existing auditing firm). Staff will review the two proposals internally and make a recommendation to the board.
Budget meetings with staff will be held this week (Oct. 13-15) with a Budget Committee meeting being held on Oct. 19. There will be a 0% increase in health insurance premiums for 2022.
West Central Biosolids membership group met a second time in Sept. There are no further developments on bonding needs for improvements at the biosolids plant. Updates will be presented to the board when more information is available.
A land survey is needed for Jon-Dee property that will be swapped for village-owned land on 220th. due to some title search issues that were noted. The closing of the land swap deal will occur within 60 days.
Open book session will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 and Board of Review will be held on Monday, Oct. 25.
An Ad-Hoc Committee meeting will be held to continue discussions on how to use the ARPA funds.
The Farmers Market closed their 9th season on Oct. 9. Linda Paul, weekly on-site market manager, is stepping down. There will be a need for additional help on a weekly basis to continue the market.
Sean Lentz will be completing a breakdown of costs for an emergency services building for each service area municipality. Once those costs are received, a meeting will be called with each municipality to discuss how to proceed.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:37pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
