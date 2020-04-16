VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
March 11, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar Street. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. All stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Richard Carlson, Bill Van Kempe, Deborah Moore, Dave Cadalbert, John Hiller, Tyler Hiller, Jan Olson, Beth Hiller, Mariah Madsen, Caroline Cadalbert, Matt Cadalbert, Wendy Kramer, Jason Schulte and Austin Van Someren.
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton moved to approve all items on the consent agenda. Seconded by Van Damme. Items approved include:
Checks written - #37338 - 37453, payroll vouchers #23407-23518, online/”manual” checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS
Financial reports for February, 2020
Minutes from the Regular Board Meeting – Feb. 12, 2020 and Special Board Meeting – Feb. 27, 2020
Operator licenses for Tony Flam (Freedom); Jarin Peterson (American Legion) and Benjamin Peterson (Countryside Co-op)
Change order and final pay request for McCabe for 6th Ave construction project in the amount of $38,124.77
Spring clean-up days – April 24-25
Hiring John Kruk as the new EMS full-time paramedic (with no supervisory duties)
Contract renewal with West Central WI Biosolids Facility for 2026-2040
Municipal court report for February, 2020
Acknowledge receipt of DNR Sanitary Survey Report and Notice of Noncompliance
Contract renewal with All-Croix Inspections for 2020-2021
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
PUBLIC HEARING on levying special assessments for public improvements on 9th Ave. (Lokhort St. to Summit St.). The pubic hearing was called to order at 6:04pm.
Henningsgard reviewed the proposed project. This project will include water/sewer, street, curb and gutter replacement.
Zevenbergen called for comments from the public on the project. Deborah Moore, 490 9th Ave., asked a variety of questions, which were answered to her satisfaction.
Hearing no other public comments, Zevenbergen adjourned the public hearing at 6:09pm.
Newton moved to approve levying the special assessments for the 9th Ave. project as stated in the documents presented. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Police Chief Darren Krueger introduced two part-time police officers, Tyler J Hiller and Matthew D Cadalbert. Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Carlson administered the oaths of office to each officer. They were welcomed with an applause by those present.
Knegendorf moved to approve a request from the Masonic Lodge to close Main St. from Hwy. 63 to 6th Ave. including side and intersection streets on June 5, 2020 for their annual car show. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Wendy Kramer (Botany Belles and Beaus) requested a donation in the amount of $983.30 for planters, plants and materials for Main St., Hwy. 63 and Windmill Park beautification. Van Damme moved to approve the request for $983.30. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Russett moved to approve hiring SEH to work with staff and board members to create a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried 5-1 with Newton opposed.
The board discussed using reserve sewer funds to pay for the new sewer plant site and design plans being completed by SEH. Because the board was unsure of their options to pay for upcoming costs (interim financing, using reserves or combination of both), they tabled this item until Sean Lentz (Ehlers) could be contacted for more details and professional opinion on how to proceed.
The board discussed raising sewer rates slightly every year for the next three years to get to a level that will be able to sustain the payments for a loan for the new sewer plant. Van Damme moved to increase the sewer rates for . and 5/8 meters by 15% and the remaining meter sizes by 25% and to increase the per 1000-gallon rate by 50%, effective July 1, 2020. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to begin negotiations with Dean Doornink for 70 acres of land on County Rd. J for a new sewer plant (north of the current site, between the sky-dive airport and the school district property). Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried. Carlson and Attorney Mahler will begin those negotiations.
Newton moved to approve the proposed amendment to Ordinance 74-3 – Fire Protection Fees as recommended by United Fire and Rescue. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Newton moved to approve the proposed amendment to Ordinance 235 – Building Construction as recommended by Todd Dolan, contracted Building Inspector. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Submitted written report.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 100 calls for service in February, 2020. There were 13 traffic citation issued, 3 ordinance violation citations issued, 4 crashes and 1 warning. Krueger reported that he held a squad meeting and the biggest concern from the officers is a place to hold firearms training. Krueger is researching shooting ranges and other possible locations.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 129 calls in February 2020 as compared to 141 calls in February 2019. There were 31 transfers in February. Boyer also reported that his crew has been instructed on how to manage patients who may be suffering from the Corona Virus (COVID – 19). The service is well equipped with personal protective gear in the event it is needed.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
There were 320 voters at the Feb. 11 election. Turn out for the April 7 election is expected to be high.
Badger Books (electronic poll books) were used for the first time at the February election with good results and no complaints from voters. Badger Books will be used at the April 7 election and the set up will allow voters who must register on election day to be in different lines so as to not create longer lines for those already registered.
Planning Commission continues to review the comprehensive plan.
Farmers Market planning has begun.
The Director of Public Works job posting has been published with a deadline for submission of applications being April 3, 2020.
Being there no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the closed session meeting at 6:57pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
