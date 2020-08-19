VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
July 8, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees opened their regular board meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Baldwin Municipal Center, 400 Cedar St. President Willy Zevenbergen called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme, Austin VanSomeren and Chad Wernlund. Matt Knegendorf was absent.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Engineer Erik Henningsgard, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Gary Newton, Brad Boldt, Randy Walker, Anthony Walker, Adam Newton, Jason Klopp, Joe Fisher, Rich Carlson, Deborah Moore and April Ziemer
CONSENT AGENDA
Newton requested that approval of checks written be removed from the consent agenda for further discussion.
Russett moved to approve the remaining items on the consent agenda. Seconded by VanSomeren. Items approved include:
• Financial reports for June 2020
• Regular Board Meeting Minutes – June 10, 2020
• Municipal court report – June 2020
Newton requested the approval of checks be removed from the consent agenda for clarification on two checks. After discussion, Newton moved to approve checks written from 6/6/2020 – 7/2/2020; #37739-37826, holding check #37810 to St. Croix County Highway Dept for clarification on cost for hot mix blacktop; voided check - #37697; payroll vouchers 23865-23984; online/”manual” checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA, payment systems network and WRS. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comment.
Joe Fisher, Hogg Pen Bar and Grill, updated the board on the street dance that is scheduled for July 25. He is planning on food trucks being present which will necessitate closing one block of Main St. earlier than initially thought.
Deborah Moore, 490 9th Ave., spoke about her concern with the road construction that is occurring in front of her property. She requested that someone meet with her in person to discuss her concerns. The board agreed that a member of staff would contact her to set up a meeting.
Planning Commission Items
Per the recommendation of the Planning Commission, the following actions were taken:
Newton moved to approve the request from A&W (1030 Bergslien St.) to add an additional drive-thru lane and additional signage. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Russett moved to approve the request from Woodville Warehousing (375 Oakridge Parkway) to amend their site plan for expansion to include solar panels. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Agenda Items
VanSomeren moved to approve the request from Striker’s Lanes to expand their beer garden licensed area for a fund raiser to be held on Aug. 8, 2020. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve the request from the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber (Jason Klopp representing) to close 6th Ave. from Maple St. north to the alley (south of the tracks) and Main St. between 6th and 7th Ave. for a revised Chili Fest Celebration on Sept. 26. Seconded by VanSomeren. Motion carried.
Brent Staiger (1420 Blackduck Ave.) requested that the village put up a fence along the walking path that borders his property. He continues to have issues with the public going into his yard. Van Damme moved that a price be obtained for a chain link fence to be installed along the entire length of the path on one side only (1420 Blackduck side) and that this be revisited at a later date. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Sean Lentz, Ehlers, discussed the pros and cons of using sewer plant reserve funds to pay for the new sewer plant design as opposed to using interim financing. Zevenbergen moved to use sewer plant reserves to pay for the new sewer plant design as invoices are submitted by SEH. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
The board discussed a previous motion made in March, 2020 to increase sewer user fees necessary to pay for a new sewer plant. The motion made in March was determined to be too high for the users to absorb at once. After much discussion and review of possible increases, Russett moved to increase the quarterly sewer rate by $5.00/quarter effective July 1. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal government has passed the CARES ACT, which provides stimulus money to each state for pandemic related expenses. The State of WI has received a portion of the funding and has allocated those funds to each municipality in the state. The Village of Baldwin’s allocation is $64,998. Gary Newton, United Fire and Rescue, explained to the board that the fire department is able to use some of the funds allocated to each serviced municipality for COVID-19 expenses such as masks, supplies, and certified personal protective equipment. The fire department is asking each district municipality to contribute a portion of their CARES ACT funds to the department for these purchases. The requested contribution from the village is $19,437 or 27% of the total cost of the supplies and gear. Russett moved to approve the contribution of the funds to United Fire and Rescue. Seconded by Zevenbergen. Motion carried.
Zevenbergen informed the board that the Parks/Rec Committee would like to see permanent restrooms built at Mill Pond, Heritage and possible Creamery/Bailey Park using funds that were dedicated to constructing a shelter building at Creamery Park. Zevenbergen asked SEH for the cost to prepare design plans for a restroom building. Per Engineer Henningsgard, the cost for design plans would be $25,000. Zevenbergen moved to table this until other options for plan design could be found. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Van Damme moved to approve Resolution 2020-06 – Compliance Maintenance Report (CMAR). Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all those present in favor.
VanSomeren moved to approve hiring Graham Gausman as public works general laborer starting on July 20, 2020. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried 4-1-1with Wernlund, Russett, VanSomeren and Van Damme in favor, Newton abstaining, Zevenbergen opposed and Knegendorf absent.
Police Chief Krueger and the Police Commission recommended the appointment of Tyler Hiller as a new police officer starting on July 15, 2020. Russett moved to approve the appointment. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) - Henningsgard report that the new sewer plant designs are progressing with regular meetings being held with staff.
The 9th Ave. reconstruction project has started. He noted that he has had many conversations with the Moore’s at 490 9th Ave. about their needs as construction begins.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Traxler reported that the 9th Ave. project started and there were some issues with driveways being washed out due to the June 28 flood. These have been corrected. (Note, this is Traxler’s last board meeting prior to retirement).
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 104 calls for service in June 2020. The new squad car was acquired and will be outfitted with equipment in the next month. Overtime for some staff members was necessary due to the flooding on June 28.
EMS – Boyer was not present but submitted a report. There were 171 calls in June 2020 as compared to 144 calls in June 2019. There were 40 transfers in June.
Library – Dixen was not present. Carlson reported on her behalf. The library opened on June 29 with good response from the public. Everyone is being respectful of the new rules and polices put in place due to the pandemic.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
June 28 Flood Updates:
There were numerous calls from flood victims wanting Dairyland Power’s contact information due to their construction mats floating down stream during the flood and
causing perceived blockages at the bridges. Dairyland Power has given the office an email address for residents to submit their pictures, damage estimates etc.
There were inquiries as to whether the village will be offering any monetary assistance to the flood victims. There is none offered.
US Senator Tom Tiffany contacted the office to encourage submission of all damage reports, receipts, expenses etc. to the WI Emergency Management Dept through St. Croix County for possible reimbursement of funds. He offered his support in anyway necessary.
The village crews (EMS, Police, Fire, Public Works and Administration) all worked very well together during the flood to ensure the safety of our residents.
Reports and expenses are being tracked and we will be submitting documents to St. Croix County Emergency Management for possible FEMA reimbursement.
A debriefing meeting will be held on Thursday, July 9 with all department heads to discuss what went well and what improvements are needed in the event of another emergency.
CARES ACT funds will be applied for through the WI Election Commission for excessive election expenses due to COVID-19.
Carpets will be cleaned, and floors waxed and buffed in the municipal building starting July 9.
A tour of major municipal buildings was done on July 8 by an SEH architectural team and Carlson. This is the first step in creating a facilities study to determine future needs of our buildings.
The Census Bureau will be using the board room for periodic training over the next couple of weeks.
The Fall Partisan Primary Election will be held on Aug. 11
Carlson is investigating health insurance benefits for the 2021 budget year.
The Village Board officially recognized John Traxler, Public Works Director for 45 years of service to the village. Traxler started his job with the village on July 15, 1975 and will be retiring on July 15, 2020. The board thanked him for his service and dedication to the community. He was honored with a standing ovation. A gift was presented, and cake was served following the meeting.
Being there no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the meeting at 7:32pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
