VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
PUBLIC NOTICE
RE: PAYMENT OF REAL ESTATE
AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES
The St. Croix County Treasurer’s office will be collecting real estate and personal property taxes for the Village of Baldwin. First installment is due by January 31, 2021. Contact the Village of Baldwin at 715-684-3426 with any questions or concerns you might have.
IN PERSON – Pay by check or cash, St. Croix County Treasurer’s Office, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson. Hours: M-F – 8:00am – 5:00pm or deposited in the night deposit box on the outside of the building. Any monies put into the night deposit box by January 31, 2021 will be receipted as of that day.
US MAIL – St. Croix County Treasurer, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016 – Must be
postmarked on or before January 31, 2021. Need a receipt? Enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope w/payment.
E-CHECK/CREDIT CARD – Visit the St. Croix County Website (https://www.sccwi.gov/). Search “Paying Property Taxes” for further information.
Tracy Carlson
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
Jan. 13, 2021
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.