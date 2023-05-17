The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their organizational board meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Chad Wernlund. Absent: Amy Jurgens, Austin Van Someren and Kristine Forbes
Annual Resolutions: Van Damme moved to approve the following Resolutions. Motion seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
a. 2023-08 - Designating Depositories
b. 2023-09 - Wages for Elected Officials, Appointed Boards and Vendors
c. 2023-10 - Succession in an Emergency
Committee Appointments: Van Damme made no changes to the appointed committees/commissions. Newton moved to approve the appointments. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Western WI Health/USDA Public Comments: As part of the Western WI Health expansion plan and application process for USDA funding, the Village Board was asked to provide comments on the project. The Village Board finds the project favorable and within the long-range plan of the Village of Baldwin. Wernlund moved that the village is in agreement with the expansion plans. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Vic Harris Land Purchase: Amendment #4 was presented for the purchase of the Harris property on Main St. Closing is to be no later than June 15, 2023. Wernlund moved to approve the amendment. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Sewer Plant Change Order #24: Knegendorf moved to approve change order #24 which included electrical, and equipment upgrades in the amount of $7,757.56. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Closed Session: Due to the lack of board members present, Van Damme did not call for a closed session with the agreement of all board members who were present.
Being no further business, Van Damme adjourned the meeting at 6:14pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.