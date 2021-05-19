VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
ORGANIZATIONAL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
April 28, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their organizational board meeting on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund. (There is one vacancy on the board).
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler
Note: President Lance Van Damme and Trustees Amy Jurgens and Doug Newton had taken their oaths of office for their newly elected positions prior to this meeting. From the April 2021 election, Van Damme was elected as President and as Trustee. By taking the Oath of Office for President, he vacated his elected trustee seat.
Newton moved to approve Resolution 2021-04 – Designating Depositories. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approved Resolution 2021-05 – Wages for Elected Officials, Appointed Boards and Vendors. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Van Someren moved to approve Resolution 2021-06 – Succession in an Emergency as amended with Newton being second in charge if Van Damme is unavailable. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Filling the board vacancy: Van Someren moved that the public should have the chance to show interest in the vacant trustee seat and that the board should appoint someone at the May board meeting. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried. Carlson will create an interest form for any residents who might be interested in being appointed.
Committee Appointments: After some discussion about committee appointments, Jurgens moved to approve the decided upon appointments as discussed. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Mask requirements: Van Someren moved that all public buildings should follow St. Croix County COVID guidelines particularly about wearing masks in public buildings. After some discussion, Van Someren withdrew his motion.
Van Someren then moved that masks are not required in any/all public buildings and/or on all public property. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Brunton Contract: Van Someren moved to approve the contract with Brunton Architects for design/planning of an emergency services building using Exhibit B of the contract as the pricing schedule. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Discussion with Attorney Mahler: Attorney Mahler reminded the board and newly elected officials about open records requests and how they apply to communication records including texting, voicemail messages and emails and about open meeting laws and how easily violations can occur. He expressed that accepting items of value from contractors, vendors or anyone wishing to do business with the village is a violation of state law.
Being no further business, Van Damme adjourned the meeting at 6:49pm.
Lance Van Damme, Village President
Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
