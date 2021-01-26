Village of Baldwin Notice of Adoption of Ordinances to Annex Property
Pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 60.80, the Village of Baldwin, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, hereby publishes notice that at its regular Village Board Meeting held on January 13, 2021, the Village Board approved the annexations of the following properties:
Title of Annexing Ordinances: Village of Baldwin Ordinance Annexing Territory to the Village of Baldwin.
Ordinance Number: 2021-01 and 2021-02
Date of Enactment: January 13, 2021
Summary: The purpose of this ordinance are as follows:
2021-01 – to annex 71 acres of property from the Town of Hammond into the Village of Baldwin. The parcel is zoned I-1 (Industrial) and is located on County Rd. J (PID # 018-1057-90-000; 018-1057-40-000)
2021-02 - to annex 10.698 acres of property from the Town of Rush River into the Village of Baldwin. The parcel is temporarily zoned O-C (Open Conservancy) and is located at 2081 60th Ave. (PID #028-1000-20-050)
Location of Full Ordinance: The full text of the ordinance may be obtained from the Village Clerk. To view, you may contact the Village Clerk, Tracy Carlson, at 715-684-3426. Address: 400 Cedar Street, Baldwin, WI. Office hours: M-F 8:00am – 4:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.