VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
ANNUAL CAUCUS/REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
January 8, 2020 – 6:00pm
ANNUAL CAUCUS
The annual caucus, held at the Baldwin Municipal Building, was called to order by Village Board President Zevenbergen at 6:00pm. Village Clerk Tracy Carlson reminded everyone present about the qualifications to nominate someone and the qualifications to be nominated. She reminded them to pick up a nomination packet prior to leaving the caucus.
Zevenbergen called for nominations for Municipal Judge of which there is one position open for election. Nominations were as follows:
Norma McGee nominated Don McGee. Seconded by Lance Van Damme.
Don McGee nominated Robert Zink. Seconded Sean Griffin.
Zevenbergen called for nominees for Municipal Judge an additional two times. Hearing no other nominations, Zevenbergen closed the nominations for municipal judge.
Zevenbergen then called for nominations for Village Trustee of which there are three positions open for election. Nominations were as follows:
Doug Newton nominated Chad Wernlund (incumbent). Seconded by Sean Griffin.
Tracey Robinson nominated herself. Seconded by Eric Robinson.
Jaimison Zaugg nominated himself. Seconded by Shelley Tomtschik.
Lance Van Damme nominated Matt Knegendorf (incumbent). Seconded by Doug Newton.
Shelley Tomtschik nominated Chris Kerrschnieder. Seconded by Jaimison Zaugg.
Lance Van Damme nominated Austin VanSomeren. Seconded by Don McGee.
Zevenbergen called for nominees for Village Trustee an additional two times. Hearing no further nominations, Zevenbergen closed the nominations for village trustee.
Caucus adjourned at 6:05pm.
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Following the annual caucus, President Willy Zevenbergen called the board meeting to order at 6:10pm. All stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call was taken by Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson – Present: President Willy Zevenbergen, Trustees Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Duane Russett, Lance Van Damme. Chad Wernlund was absent.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, Public Works Director John Traxler, Police Chief Darren Krueger, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Robert Zink, Tracey Robinson, Eric Robinson, Gary Newton, Mitchell Knegendorf, Jaimison Zaugg, Jason Schulte, Jerry Doriott, Austin VanSomeren, Sean Griffin.
CONSENT AGENDA
Approval of the final pay request for McCabe Construction for 6th Ave. project and for Monarch Paving for the VandeBerg St./4th Ave project were tabled as the pay requests were not received in time for the meeting.
Newton asked for approval of the checks to be removed for further discussion.
Russett moved to approve the remaining items on the consent agenda. Seconded by Van Damme. Items approved include:
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for December 2019
• Minutes from December 11, 2019 Regular Board Meeting
• Operators license for Sherri Andrea – Freedom Valu Center
• LOSAP matching funds for EMS in the amount of $405.60
• Resignation from Becky Eggen, Deputy Clerk effective Jan. 8, 2020
• Municipal court report for December, 2019
Newton questioned check #37175 written to Cintas as it seems higher than normal. Carlson will investigate and report back to the board.
Van Damme moved to approve checks written #37140 - #37228; voided check #36880 and 37177; payroll vouchers #23160 -23266; manual checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, Deferred Comp/Roth IRA, Payment Systems Network and WRS. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Zevenbergen called for public comments three times. None were heard.
Knegendorf moved to approve the purchase of a 2020 Police Explorer as requested by Chief Darren Krueger and as budgeted. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Newton moved to approve the supplemental letter of agreement with SEH in the amount of $17,969 for the wetland delineation, permitting and engineering for the storm sewer installation on 12th Ave (behind United Fire & Rescue). Seconded by Russett. Motion carried. This will be in conjunction with the 9th Ave. street project.
Henningsgard updated the board of the condition of the bridge on 200th St. as was requested by the Village Board in consideration of a new sewer plant location. The bridge is in good condition and the life expectancy is 50-75 years. After much discussion about heavy traffic on town roads and the appropriate location of a new sewer plant, Van Damme moved that a new sewer plant be designed on the 90 acres of land owned by the village off of County Rd J and 200th Ave. instead of pursuing privately owned land north of the current site. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried.
Knegendorf moved to approve the supplemental letter of agreement with SEH for sewer plant design (not including bidding services and construction engineering) in the amount of $617,000. Seconded by Russett. Motion carried. Sean Lentz from Ehlers will be asked to attend the next board meeting to discuss financing a new sewer plant.
Russett moved to approve a new industrial park sign for Baldwin Industrial Park (I94) with an adequate location to be approved. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Submitted written report
Dept. Heads
Public Works – No report
Police Department – Krueger reported there were 78 calls for service in December, 2019. There were 4 traffic citation issued, 4 ordinance violation citations issued and 2 crashes. In 2019, there were 1466 case numbers assigned. As a comparison, there were 1505 case numbers assigned in 2018.
EMS – Boyer reported that there were 123 calls in December 2019 as compared to 143 calls in November 2018. There were 44 transfers in December.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson reported that, to date, there have been 14 job applications received for the deputy clerk/utility clerk position. The wage amounts advertised were based off of previous hiring practices, job duties as listed in the job description and comparison to local municipalities with similar positions.
Nate Lee is to have the exterior of 1150 7th Ave. completed by Jan. 12, 2020 as discussed with the board in December.
Zevenbergen and Carlson are meeting with a representative of the US Census Bureau to discuss upcoming census efforts.
Badger Books (electronic poll books) have arrived. Training will start with the poll workers and we hope to be using Badger Books for the Feb. election.
Being there no further business, Zevenbergen adjourned the meeting at 7:08pm.
Willard Zevenbergen Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
