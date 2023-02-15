VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
ANNUAL CAUCUS/REGULAR
BOARD MEETING MINUTES
January 11, 2023 – 6:00pm
Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
ANNUAL CAUCUS
As Village President Lance Van Damme intended to be nominated during the caucus, he appointed Village Trustee Matt Knegendorf to oversee the annual caucus. Knegendorf called the caucus to order at 6:00pm. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reminded the public as to who can nominate and who can be nominated and that those who are nominated are to pick up a nomination packet prior to leaving the caucus.
Nominations for Village President
Knegendorf called for nominations for village president of which there is one seat open for election. Nominations were as follows:
Austin Van Someren nominated Lance Van Damme (incumbent). Seconded by Doug Newton.
Knegendorf called for nominations for village president an additional two times. Hearing no other nomination, Knegendorf closed the nominations for village president.
Nominations for Village Trustee
Knegendorf then called for nominations for village trustee of which there are three seats open for election. Nominations were as follows:
Amy Jurgens nominated Kristine Forbes (incumbent). Seconded by Austin Van Someren.
Kristine Forbes nominated Amy Jurgens (incumbent). Seconded by Chad Wernlund.
Austin Van Someren nominated Doug Newton (incumbent). Seconded by Amy Jurgens.
Knegendorf called for nominations for village trustee an additional two times. Hearing no further nominations, Knegendorf closed the nominations for village trustee and adjourned the caucus. Caucus adjourned at 6:04pm.
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Following the annual caucus, President Lance Van Damme called the regular board meeting to order at 6:05pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Librarian Rita Magno, Jodi Peterson, Katie Jo Jerzak, Street Engineer Mike Stoffel, Eilidh Pederson, Mitch Nichols, Mark Donkersgoed and Jason Schulte
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded to approve the consent agenda items. Motion carried. The consent agenda items approved include:
• Checks #40917 - 41026; voided check #40917; payroll vouchers #27599 - 27746 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) for December 2022
• Dec. 14, 2022 - Regular Board Meeting minutes
• December 2022 - Municipal Court report
• December 2022 - Building Inspector report
• Updated lease agreement with Chader Leasing Corp for Police Dept body cameras which includes cameras for new officers
• Liquor license application for Consumer’s Cooperative (previously known as Cenex) – 930 10th Ave. (due to change of ownership)
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Planning Commission
Kwik Trip (Curtis St./Hwy. 63)
Engineer Henningsgard briefed the board on the numerous documents/plans submitted by Kwik Trip for their proposed new development at Curtis St./Hwy. 63. After discussion and brief questions, Van Someren moved and Jurgens seconded to approve all submissions as presented and as recommended by the Planning Commission. Motion carried. Items approved include:
i. Certified survey map to combine
various lots into two
ii. Conditional use permit to allow a gas station in
C-1 Local zoning district with no additional
conditions.
iii. Conditional use permit to provide an exemption
in the wellhead protection overlay district with
no additional conditions.
iv. Site plan including a car wash and signage
provided that Kwik Trip works closely with
village staff to ensure the safety and traffic
flow on Curtis St. and that two water
connections in Curtis St. be capped.
Proper pedestrian traffic controls are
to be explored at Curtis St./Hwy. 63.
v. Special exception to the sign requirements to
allow a 30’ pylon sign to be installed at the
corner of Curtis St. and Hwy. 63.
EMS Building Project
Henningsgard briefed the board on the EMS site plans. While this is a village project designed by Wold Architects, village staffed reviewed the plans for accuracy and compliance with village ordinances. Staff will continue to work with the architects and Kraus Anderson to ensure compliance. Van Damme moved to approve the site plans as presented. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Resolution 2023-01 - Sean Lentz (Ehlers) presented information regarding timelines of financing for the EMS building project. At the recommendation of Lentz, the board agreed to issue general obligation debt in the amount of $5,210,000. Jurgens moved to approve Resolution 2023-01 – “Initial Resolution Providing for the Issuance and Sale of General Obligation Refunding Bonds in the Approximate Amount of $5,210,000 of the Village of Baldwin, Wisconsin for funding the EMS building project”. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
2023 Street Project Financing – Sean Lentz updated the board on possible ways to financing the 2023 street projects as this expenditure was not included in the 2023 general fund budget. Applications have been submitted for the WI Clean Water Fund/Safe Water Fund loans. The loans will not be approved until mid-late summer/fall. Because of this timing, interim financing may be necessary to pay for the projects until the loans are approved. No action needed or taken by the board at this time.
Sewer Plant – Forbes moved to approve the sewer plant expenditures which include Jurowski Construction pay request #17- $637,253.73, SEH – $34,878.13 and Bakke Norman - $74.00. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Sewer plant change order #21 – Katie Jo Jerzak explained the large change order for various items at the sewer plant project which totaled $28,109.80. Van Someren moved to approve the change order. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
Baldwin Vape and Tobacco – Newton moved to approve a cigarette/tobacco retail license application for Baldwin Vape and Tobacco (Salwan Almansory) – 1080 10th Ave. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried 6-1 with Van Damme opposed.
Façade Grant – Parts City – Newton moved to approve the TID 6 Façade Grant reimbursement request for Parts City (830 10th Ave.) in the amount of $13,861.80. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Lease agreement – Jon-Dee Capital – Knegendorf moved to approve a lease agreement with Jon-Dee Capital for approx. 16 acres at the west end of Cedar St. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Wipfli IT Agreements – Van Someren moved to approve an updated service agreement and police department IT improvement agreement with Wipfli IT. Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried.
Resolution 2023-02 (Intent to declare special assessments) – Knegendorf moved to approve Resolution 2023-02 – “Preliminary resolution declaring intent to levy special assessments for 2023 street projects (Curtis Street (12th Avenue to cul-de-sac), Newton Street (Hwy. 12 to 8th Ave.) and 8th Avenue (Newton St. to Curtis St.))”. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Public Works Dump Truck – Public Works Director Boldt requested that he be able to begin researching the cost of a new dump truck and work with St. Croix County Highway Dept to place an order with their fleet. A new truck would be delivered in 2024 with a payment plan set up for six years. No funds will be expended in 2023 as this is not a budgeted item. Van Damme moved to allow Boldt to pursue the ordering of a new dump truck. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. The sewer plant is 81% completed.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that his crew did a good job plowing snow after the recent winter snow events. A small retirement luncheon will be served at the public works garage for Joe Rose upon his retirement.
Police Department – Report submitted. There were 173 case numbers created in December 2022 with 488 calls for service. There were 1596 case numbers created in 2022. Krueger also reported that new officers Zach Anderson, Lily Nordskog and Shawn Kline took oaths of office. Kline has started his rotation with the department. Anderson will start in February and Nordskog will start in July.
EMS – Report submitted. There were 189 calls for service and 38 transfers in December 2022. There were a total of 1863 calls in 2022. Boyer reported that Ambulance 5604 is back in service after engine replacement.
Library – Magno shared that the Baldwin Library is now able to send email marketing updates to anyone who signs up. Library staff is working with community partners to promote library services and they have visited the schools.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson reported that staff has meet with a possible developer interested in developing the 10-acre parcel at the corner of Hwy. 63 and 60th Ave.
There will be a primary election on Feb. 21, 2023. Low turnout is expected as there is only one race on the ballot.
The EMS building bid opening will be on Jan 24, 2023.
The Baldwin-Woodville School District is interested in participating in discussions with the Parks/Rec Committee and the soccer club regarding a possible soccer complex.
Van Damme called for a break at 7:06pm.
Van Damme called the meeting back to order at 7:15pm.
Van Someren moved to convene to closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes 19.85(1) (c) – Consideration of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any village employee who is subject to the jurisdiction or authority of the board. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 7:17pm.
Public Works Director Brad Boldt expressed frustration with the pay scale for his department employees and questioned the 2023 wage adjustments for the police department, full-time paramedics and village administrator. His concerns will be discussed at the next Public Safety and Personnel Committee meeting for further review.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 7:39pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
