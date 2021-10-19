VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
September 8, 2021 – 6:00pm
The Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:00pm. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler, EMS Chief Tom Boyer, Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Jodi Peterson, Rich Carlson, Adam Bassak, Danielle Johnson, Gary Newton, Jason Schulte, Mike Stoffel
CONSENT AGENDA
Carlson removed approving the hiring of Doug Peterson as a full-time paramedic. Peterson has withdrawn his application.
Van Someren requested the approval of the August board minutes to be removed for further review.
Van Someren moved and Wernlund seconded to approve the following consent agenda items:
Checks #39224 - 39313; voided checks #38922, #39023; payroll vouchers #25604-25719 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – August, 2021
Pay request #3 to Stout Construction for the Franklin St. project ($255,874.04)
Municipal court report - August, 2021
Appointing Hope Melander to the Historic Preservation Commission
Van Someren requested that the August minutes be revised to clarify the hiring process of Adam Newton. A few amendments were suggested. Van Someren moved to approve the amended minutes. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Planning Commission
a) Lucky Duck (1950 8th Ave.) is adding a 26,000 sq. ft addition to their building. Newton moved to approve the site plan contingent on a variance being issued by the Zoning Board of Appeals as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
b) Berkseth Heights 7th Addition – Knegendorf moved to approve the final plat map of this addition which includes naming the new street “Wood Duck Lane” as recommended by the Planning Commission. Seconded by Newton. Motion carried.
c) Conditional Use Permit requested by Clint Anderson. The Planning Commission took no action on issuing a conditional use permit as requested until site plans are submitted for proposed storage units. No action taken by the village board.
Street closure for BW Marching Band – Adam Bassak, BW High School Band Director, requested 14th Ave. (between Maple St and Cty Rd J) be closed on Sept. 18 from 4pm – 10pm for their annual marching band show. Newton moved to approve the request. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried. Bassak will work with the public works department to obtain barricades. Bassak has notified the affected property owners of the closure.
Resolution 2021-13 - Newton moved to approve Resolution 2021-13 – Designating representative for the West Central WI Biosolid Facility, naming Gary Newton as the representative and Brad Boldt as the alternate. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
Sewer funds transfer request – Knegendorf moved to transfer funds from the interim financing account for the new sewer plant expenditures to the existing sewer fund to reimburse for expenditures paid to date. Amount of transfer to be $801,175.41. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Pay request #1/RJ Jurowski – Knegendorf moved to approve pay request #1 to RJ Jurowski for the new sewer plant project in the amount of $424,241.50. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Wipfli IT Contract – Van Someren moved to approve a contract with Wipfli IT to include Baldwin EMS. The contract is for one year and will include administrative offices, municipal court, public works department and EMS. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Police Dept union contract amendment proposal – Chief Darren Krueger proposed amendments to the union contract for consideration to provide for “lateral hiring”. His proposal includes offering officer applicants with 5+ years of experience a higher starting wage then what is in the current contract, starting PTO bank of 40 hours and a faster increase in wages after 1 year of employment. A candidate with 10+ years of experience would receive additional PTO after one year. Van Someren moved to approve the recommended amendments. Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried 6-1 with Newton opposed. The proposed amendments will be forwarded to the union for their review and possible approval.
Cemetery path repairs – Forbes moved to hire Fahner Asphalt to overlay and repair the paths/roads in the Baldwin Cemetery at a cost of $22,374.72. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. He updated the board on the sewer plant project.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt was not present. Mike Stoffel reported on the Franklin St. project. Projected completion has been set for Sept. 17, but it is the opinion of Stoffel that it will not be completed until the end of Sept. The board will have to decide if they wish to submit claims for liquidated damages, per the contract, if the project is not completed by Sept. 17.
Police Department – Report submitted. Krueger reported that there were a total of 155 calls for service in August. The school year has started without many issues. Krueger continues to accept applications for part-time officers. The department participated in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, which ended Sept. 6.
EMS – Boyer submitted a written report. There were 185 calls in August 2021. Their fund-raiser netted approx. $10,000. Five internal candidates were interviewed for the full-time paramedic position. The top three candidates have withdrawn their application or declined the job offer. The job will be posted externally.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Per board directive, Carlson shared the process for placing an advisory referendum on a ballot. Should the board determine that the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Village resolution item be on a future ballot, it will need to be approved by board action at least 90 days prior to the election chosen for the referendum placement.
An Ad-Hoc Committee met to discuss the ARPA dollars. Ideas for expenditures were shared. A future meeting will be held when quotes for various suggestions are obtained.
A meeting will be held with the United Fire & Rescue Board and all services area of Baldwin EMS and United Fire when financial information is received from Sean Lentz, Ehlers for an emergency services building.
St. Croix County is holding a re-districting meeting on Sept. 9 at 5:00pm for any parties interested.
W. Central Biosolids is holding a meeting on Sept. 29 at 6:00pm to continue discussions on the improvement plans and costs.
Per Brad Boldt, 12th Ave. (between Lokhorst and Franklin St) will be closed until Sept. 15.
Carlson distributed a parliamentary procedure cheat sheet from the League of Municipalities to the board members for their review.
Being no further business, the meeting adjourned at 6:52pm.
Lance Van Damme Tracy Carlson
Village President Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
