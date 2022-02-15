VILLAGE OF BALDWIN
ANNUAL CAUCUS/
REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES
January 12, 2022 – 6:00pm
Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all present.
ANNUAL CAUCUS
The annual caucus, held at the Baldwin Municipal Building, was called to order by Village President Lance Van Damme at 6:00pm. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reminded those who are nominated to pick up a nomination packet prior to leaving the caucus.
Van Damme called for nominations for village trustee of which there are three positions open for election. Nominations were as follows:
Matt Knegendorf nominated Austin Van Someren (incumbent). Seconded by Chad Wernlund.
Austin Van Someren nominated Matt Knegendorf (incumbent). Seconded by Doug Newton.
Austin Van Someren nominated Chad Wernlund (incumbent). Seconded by Matt Knegendorf.
Van Damme called for nominees for village trustee an additional two times. Hearing no further nominations, Van Damme closed the nominations for village trustee and adjourned the caucus. Caucus adjourned at 6:03pm.
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Following the annual caucus, the Village of Baldwin Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting. President Lance Van Damme called the meeting to order at 6:04pm.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson took roll call. Those present: President Lance Van Damme, Trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens, Matt Knegendorf, Doug Newton, Austin Van Someren and Chad Wernlund.
Others present: Engineer Erik Hennigsgard, EMS Director Tom Boyer, Police Chief Darren Krueger, Public Works Director Brad Boldt, Librarian Rita Magno, Jodi Peterson, Rich Carlson, Danielle Johnson, Jason Schulte, Mark Neely (United Fire Station Fire Inspector), Jason Avery, John Hiller, Beth Hiller, and Jan Olson
CONSENT AGENDA
Van Someren moved and Knegendorf seconded to approve the following consent agenda items:
• Checks #39629-39728; voided check #39600; payroll vouchers #26087-26256 and online checks for payroll taxes, HSA contributions, deferred comp/Roth IRA contributions, Payment System Network (PSN) payments and WI Retirement System (WRS) contributions.
• Financial reports (including budget comparisons) – December 2021
• Dec. 8, 2021, regular board meeting minutes
• Liquor license agent, Kenneth Van Ness, for Kwik Trip 747 (Main St).
• Municipal court report – December 2021
• Contract with All-Croix Inspections for building inspection services for 2022-2024
• Creation of new Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP) account for subdivision tree funding.
REGULAR AGENDA
Public Comments: Van Damme called for public comments. None were heard.
Tucci, Paul (KAMI, LLC): Paul Tucci, representing KAMI, LLC presented a concept plan for a new apartment complex to be located on Gracie Dr. He would like to have the plans for the complex submitted to Planning Commission/Village Board at the March meeting with construction beginning in June/July 2022. The development would be completed in phases with Phase 1 including 41 units and a playground area being developed. The board took no action but agreed that the concept was acceptable. Tucci will move forward with plan development.
TIF 7 Expenditure Period: Carlson reminded the board that the expenditure period for TIF 7 (I94 Industrial Park and surrounding area) will expire in Sept. 2022. The board requested that the Water/Sewer and Street/Building Committee meet to review various options for use of anticipated tax increment. In July, 2021, tax increment was approved for the KAMI apartment project in the amount of $475,000.
Avery, Jason: Avery, again, began to present his concerns with voting equipment and the ease in which, he believes, it would be to hack the ballot tabulator. President Van Damme directed Avery to get to his point, which was to ask that a committee be created to discuss ways to ensure that ballots are tabulated accurately. Wernlund and Forbes agreed to be on a committee to review election practices along with Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Carlson and Avery. No action taken.
New sewer plant pay requests: Van Someren moved to approve pay request #5 for RJ Jurowski in the amount of $888,161.65 and SEH invoice #416421 in the amount of $23,751.59. Seconded by Knegendorf. Motion carried.
Ordinance amendments:
Van Someren moved to approve amending Chapter 70-13 – “Financing public works projects” to revise the special assessments charged for water laterals/sewer laterals/sidewalks and driveways due to a public project. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve amending Chapter 70-25 – “Special Assessments; costs that may be paid by special assessment” to remove administrative fees to be charged as a special assessment. Seconded by Wernlund. Motion carried.
Newton moved to approve amending Chapter 271-3 – “Driveways; general requirements”. Seconded by Van Someren. After some discussion, further amendments were made to require driveway aprons between the right-of-way and the street be concrete if replacement is due to public project. Motion carried 6-1 with Forbes opposed.
Knegendorf moved to approve amending Chapter 304-2 – “Fire Inspection Duties” to allow the fire inspector to write citations for repeated violations of the fire code. Seconded by Van Someren. Motion carried.
Van Someren moved to approve amending Chapter 510-4 – “Construction and repair of sidewalks” to provide that the village pays for replacement of sidewalks and those costs will not be charged a special assessment to affected property owners. Seconded by Jurgens. Motion carried.
Emergency Services Building Update: Knegendorf updated the board on this project. There was a meeting held on Dec. 9, 2021 for all service territory municipal members to learn about the proposed project combining Baldwin EMS/Baldwin PD and United Fire stations into one building and to discuss funding. There were three of 13 member municipalities present. There is no interest from the municipalities to assist in funding an emergency services building. Knegendorf requested that the Ad-Hoc Committee and staff meet to review other options.
Resolution 2002-02 – Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Levy Special Assessments: Van Someren moved to approve this resolution for the current year street project which includes 12th Ave. (from Main St. to Newton St.) and 13th Ave. (from Maple St. to Main St.). Seconded by Van Damme. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor.
REPORTS -
Village Engineer – Erik Henningsgard (SEH) – Written report was submitted. He updated the board on the sewer plant project, which is 23.6% completed. Carlson and Henningsgard have met with developers and private property owners regarding possible future development.
Dept. Heads
Public Works – Boldt reported that the vactor truck repair costs were more than expected due to miscommunication. All four of the tanks on the truck were replaced instead of the two bottom tanks, which was requested. Boldt negotiated a reduction in cost due to the mistake.
Police Department – Written report submitted. There were 121 calls for service in December. Krueger has held interviews to fill the vacant officer position. The Police Commission will meet to discuss the candidates before an offer of employment is made.
EMS – Written report submitted. There were 148 calls for service in December and 37 transfers. There were a total of 1807 calls for service in 2021 compared to 1811 calls for service in 2020.
Library – Librarian Rita Magno reported that there is a “Love your Library” campaign being promoted. The library has hired Wanda Wells as a part-time employee and there will be a 4K orientation for 111 four-year old children to learn about the library. A $1000 marketing mini grant has been awarded to the library to promote their services.
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer’s Report – Tracy Carlson
Carlson presented a quote to replace a water heater in the west end of the municipal building. The board would like to obtain a second quote for comparison. No action taken.
There will be a primary election held on Feb. 15 for the school district.
In December, a meeting was held with all department heads to discuss employee handbook updates and winter concerns. Bi-annual meetings will continue to be held.
Honorable Judge Don McGee has hired Michele Dickhausen as the new municipal court clerk.
There is a scheduled Parks/Rec Committee meeting on Jan. 17 to discuss pickleball courts and other park improvements.
Election training will be held for all the new poll workers.
Westconsin Credit Union will be submitting site plans for their new facility, which will be reviewed in February.
Recess at 7:27pm
Reconvene at 7:32pm
Van Someren moved to convene to closed session pursuant to:
19.85 (1) (c ) – Consideration of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any village employee who is subject to the jurisdiction or authority of the board and;
19.85(1) (e) – Deliberation of or negotiation for the purchase of public properties, the investment of public funds or the conduct of other specific public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session.
Seconded by Forbes. Motion carried by roll call vote with all in favor. Closed session convened at 7:33pm.
The board discussed personnel issues and possible acquisition of a parcel on Main St.
Being no further business, closed session and the meeting adjourned at 9:05pm.
Lance Van Damme
Village President
Tracy Carlson
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
WNAXLP
(Feb. 16)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.