Please take notice that the Town of Eau Galle, St. Croix County, WI amended the town’s Non Residential Building Permit Ordinance on December 14, 2021. Notable amendments include the following 5 changes:
1) Ordinance is now numbered 2021-03
2) SECTION V - REQUIREMENT FOR BUILDING
INFORMATION PERMIT
The owner of any building or structure in the town, unless exempt under this ordinance, who constructs, installs, remodels, reconstructs, enlarges, alters, any building or structure within the town shall seek and obtain from the town a Town Building Information Permit prior to commencing, or causing the commencement of, any construction, installation, remodeling, reconstruction, enlargement, altering of any building.
3) SECTION VII - EXEMPTIONS FROM
PERMIT REQUIREMENT
The requirement in Section VI to obtain a Town Building Information Permit shall not apply to any of the following:
A. Buildings or structures owned by the town.
B. New construction valued less than $5,000.00 and without electric, heat or plumbing, within a 12-month period.
C. Additions, remodeling, reconstruction, enlargement, or alterations to buildings, when the value of the work, including labor, shall be less than $5,000 within a 12-month period.
D. The restoration or repair of building equipment, such as furnaces, windows, doors, roofing, siding, central air conditioners, water heaters, and similar mechanical equipment without the alteration or addition to the building or structure.
E. Fences or other similar enclosures.
4) SECTION VIII - OTHER REQUIREMENTS
REMAIN APPLICABLE
The issuance of this Town Building Information Permit does not relieve the owner from any of the following:
A. Obtaining any permit that may be required by any other state law or local ordinance, including but not limited to any of the following:
1. County sanitary permits.
2. Town, county, or state driveway permits.
3. State one- and 2-family dwelling code permits.
4. Any other applicable permit under town or county ordinance or state law.
B. Improvements made to an outbuilding intended to convert it to a dwelling, must be permitted by the building inspector and comply with UDC and St. Croix County zoning.
C. Complying with any other requirement, ordinance, or law, including, but not limited to, those governing zoning, subdivision, land division, and setbacks.
5) SECTION XII - EFFECTIVE DATE
EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication as provided by law.
The full text of Ordinance 2021-03 may be obtained at the town hall at 285 County Rd BB or through the town’s website: www.townofeaugalle.org. For additional information contact Town Clerk Nicole Olson
at 715-684-3015.
WNAXLP
(Dec. 29)
