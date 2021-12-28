Please take notice that the Town of Eau Galle, St. Croix County, WI amended the town’s Building Code Ordinance For Residential and Commercial on December 14, 2021. Notable amendments include the following 5 changes:
1) Ordinance is now numbered 2021-04
2) 1.5 GENERAL PROVISIONS.
No building permit for the construction or alteration of a dwelling in the Town shall be issued unless the following minimum standards are met.
A. Roof. All dwellings shall have a roof with a pitch of at least three inches in height for each foot of width and an eave which extends at least 12 inches from the wall which supports the roof.
B. Foundation. All dwellings shall be placed on a permanent foundation, with footings that extend at least 4 feet below finished grade.
C.Minimum Size. Every dwelling shall be at least 24ft. in width and 24ft. in length. Attached garages, carports and open decks shall not be included in the measurement of length and width.
3) 1.9. APPLICATION PROCESS;
ISSUANCE OF PERMIT.
A. Application for a building permit shall be made in writing upon a form furnished by the Building Inspector with the appropriate building requirements of the town and, where applicable, of the county or the state for the contemplated improvement shall be provided to the permit applicant by the Building Inspector at or before the submission of an application for a building permit.
B. Plans and drawings. The building permit applicant shall submit with the application, two complete sets of site plans and specifications, one set of blueprints and an erosion control plan.
C. County permits. The applicant must obtain any permits required by the County, and include copies of such permits with the building permit application, including a county driveway permit, if necessary.
D. Driveway permits. The building permit applicant shall submit with the application a driveway permit including all major subdivisions, which shall be applied for and obtained from the Town Board or designated agent for town roads. The state DOT issues permits on State roads. St. Croix County is responsible for issuing permits on county roads.
E. Approval of plans and issuance of building permit. If the Building Inspector determines that the proposed building, addition or alteration will comply in every respect with all the ordinances of the town and all applicable laws and regulations of the State of Wisconsin and is not in violation of the County Subdivision Ordinance or any applicable Town ordinance, he shall conditionally approve the plans and issue a building permit which shall be valid for 24 months. After being approved, the plans and specifications shall not be altered in any respect that involves any of the above‑mentioned ordinances, laws or regulations or which involves the safety of the building or occupants. One copy of the approved plan shall be returned to the applicant. The town shall retain one copy.
F. State Uniform Dwelling Code seal. At such time as a building permit is issued for one‑ or two‑family dwellings, it shall have affixed to it a State of Wisconsin Uniform Dwelling Code seal.
G. Fees. Fees shall be submitted to the Building Inspector at the time the application is filed for plan examination, inspection, and variance application.
H. Waiver of plans. If the Building Inspector finds that the character of the work is sufficiently described in the application, he may waive the filing of plans for alterations or repairs, provided that the cost of such work does not exceed $5,000.
4) 2.0. EXCEPTIONS.
A. Minor repairs or alterations which cost less than $5,000 and which do not change occupancy area, structural strength, fire protection, exits, natural light or ventilation do not require a permit. Repairs or alterations that change any one of the above items require a permit. Repairs and alterations costing more than $5,000 require a permit
B. Replacement or repair of roofing, siding, flooring, replacement of doors and windows of same size, may be done without a permit
C. The restoration or repair of building equipment, such as furnaces, central air conditioners, water heaters, and similar mechanical equipment without the alteration or addition to the building or structure may be done without a permit.
D. Landscaping, not including decks, may be done without a permit.
5) EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall replace Ordinance 2001-02,2004-01, 16.02 and Single Family Dwelling Ordinance adopted 07-12-1993 and be effective upon passage and publication as provided by law.
The full text of Ordinance 2021-04 may be obtained at the town hall at 285 County Rd BB or through the town’s website: www.townofeaugalle.org. For additional information contact Town Clerk Nicole Olson at 715-684-3015.
WNAXLP
(Dec. 29)
