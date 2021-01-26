Town of Eau Galle
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
February 16, 2021
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any US citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on election day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot
in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov
Contact your municipal clerk and request an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter, or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your mailing address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote. wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail.
The deadline for making application
to receive an absentee ballot by mail is:
5 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines fore requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified locations during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Town of Eau Galle
William Peavey, Clerk
715-497-4331
285 Co. Rd. BB
Baldwin, WI 54002
Hours: 2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Wednesday
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is:
Thursday February 4, 2021
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office by appointment is:
By appointment but no later than:
Friday February 12, 2021
No in person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on Tuesday February 16, 2021. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.