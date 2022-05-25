The Bank Of New York Mellon Fka The Bank Of New York, Successor Indenture Trustee To Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.a., As Indenture Trustee On Behalf Of The Noteholders Of The Cwheq Inc., Cwheq Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-H
Plaintiff,
vs.
Justin J. Grobner
419 Schachtner Street
Somerset, Wi 54025
Unknown Spouse of Justin J. Grobner
419 Schachtner Street
Somerset, Wi 54025
Defendant.
Summons and Complaint (Real Estate Mortgage Foreclosure)
Case No. 2022CV000107
Case Code 30404
Summons
Defendant(s):
To the following party named as a defendants herein: JUSTIN J. GROBNER and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUSTIN J. GROBNER.
You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty 40 days after May 24, 2022, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The Court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the Court, whose address is:
St. Croix County
Circuit Clerk
1101 Carmichael Road
Hudson, WI 54016
and to William Patacsil/Marinosci Law Group, P.C., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is:
If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 20th day of May, 2022.
/s/ William Patacsil
William Patacsil / MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.
State Bar No. 1116117
16535 W. Bluemound Rd., Suite 333
Brookfield, WI 53005
Telephone: 414-831-9723
Facsimile: 920-221-7719
Marinosci Law Group, P.C. is the creditor’s attorney and is attempting to collect a debt on its behalf. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
