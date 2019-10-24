STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0026891-10-0
FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLIC NOTICE AND DETAILS GO TO THE WEB LINK: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html
Permittee: Village of Baldwin, 400 Cedar St., Baldwin, WI, 54002
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Baldwin Wastewater Treatment Facility, 2021 Highway J, Baldwin, WI
Receiving Water And Location: Baldwin Creek, a tributary to the Rush River, in the Rush River Watershed of the Lower Chippewa River Basin in St. Croix County
Facility Description: The Baldwin Wastewater Treatment Facility treats domestic wastewater from the Village of Baldwin and industrial categorical wastewater from Donaldson Company Inc (metal finishing). The annual average design flow of the current facility is 0.392 million gallons per day (MGD) and the actual annual average influent flow in 2018 was 0.373 MGD. The treatment facility consists of an influent fine screen, grit removal, oxidation ditch, final clarifiers, ultraviolet disinfection and post aeration. Sludge is treated via aerobic digestion & a gravity belt thickener and then shipped to the West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility (WCWBF). In 2008 Baldwin received approval to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility to accommodate future projected growth. The proposed design flow of the upgraded facility is 0.845 MGD. The upgrade was postponed because of slower than expected population growth. However, the Village is currently reviewing the plan to determine if a wastewater treatment plant upgrade is needed to meet lower phosphorus limits. Both Baldwin Creek and the downstream Rush River are considered “disappearing streams” at the point of proposed discharge. Under normal base-flow conditions it is anticipated that all of the effluent will seep into the ground prior to reaching the permanently flowing portion of the Rush River. Therefore, in addition to the surface water limits and monitoring based on surface water criteria, monitoring and limits for certain parameters are included at the effluent outfall(s) based on chs. NR 140 and 812 to protect and monitor impacts on groundwater quality. Significant effluent monitoring and limitation changes for the upcoming permit term are as follows: 1) the addition of seasonal weekly average ammonia limits and a reduction in the daily maximum ammonia limit, 2) the addition of a weekly geometric mean fecal coliform limit, 3) the addition of temperature monitoring in the fourth year of the permit term, and 4) a reduction in the phosphorus limits per the associated compliance schedule. Also, a potential surface water outfall has been removed from this permit as that potential outfall and limits no longer apply. Based on the results of private groundwater well monitoring, the potential groundwater monitoring requirements have also been removed.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Holly Heldstab, DNR, WCR Headquarters, 1300 W. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI, 54701, (715) 839-1634, holly.heldstab@wisconsin.gov
Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Adebowale Adesanwo, 890 Spruce Street, Baldwin, WI, 54002, (715) 684-2914 Ext. 137, adebowale.adesanwo@wisconsin.gov
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Dissipative Cooling: Based on the department’s evaluation of this permittee’s treated domestic sewage, sub-lethal limits for temperature are not needed. Comments on this determination are requested.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule an informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Information on requesting a hearing is at the above web link.
Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be reviewed on the internet at the above web link or may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office during office hours. Information on this permit may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
