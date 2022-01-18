STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
St Croix County
Capital One Bank
(USA), N.A.
c/o Messerli & Kramer PA
3033 Campus Drive
Suite 250
Plymouth, MN 55441
Plaintiff,
vs.
Tina M Rudi
1401 Namekagon St
Apt 102
Hudson, Wl 54016-2296
Defendant (s).
Case Code: 3030 I
Case No. 21CV375
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a Defendant(s):
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty (40) days of January 19, 2022, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is St. Croix County Circuit Court, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016 and to Messerli & Kramer PA, Plaintiffs attorney, whose address is 3033 Campus Drive, Ste. 250 Plymouth, MN 55441. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
MESSERLI & KRAMER PA
Samuel J. Olson,
#1104219 WI
eSigned on 1/10/2022 in Milwaukee County, WI
3033 Campus Drive,
Ste. 250
Plymouth, MN 55441
cc-litigation@
Ph#: (763) 548-7900
Fax#: (763) 548-7922
WNAXLP
(Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2)
