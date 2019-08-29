STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
Midland Funding LLC
c/o Messerli & Kramer P.A.
3033 Campus Drive
Suite 250
Plymouth, MN 55441
Plaintiff
Tyson Snedeger
649 Dundee Ave
River Falls, WI 54022
Defendant
Publication Summons
and Notice
(Small Claims)
Case No. 19SC800
To the person(s) named
above as defendant(s):
You are being sued by the
person(s) named above as
Plaintiff(s). A copy of the
claim has been sent to you
at your address as stated in
the caption above.
The lawsuit will be heard in
the following small claims
court: SAINT CROIX County,
Courthouse Telephone
Number of clerk of court:
715-386-4630, St. Croix
County Courthouse, 1101
Carmichael Road, Hudson
WI 54016 on September 17,
2019 at 1:30 p.m.
If you do not attend the
hearing, the court may enter
a judgment against you in
favor of the person(s) suing
you. A copy of the claim has
been sent to you at your
address as stated in the
caption above. A judgment
may be enforced as provided
by law. A judgment awarding
money may become alien
against any real estate
(property) you own now or in
the future, and may also be
enforced by garnishment or
seizure of property.
You may have the option to
Answer without appearing
in court on the date by filing
a written Answer with the
clerk of court before the
court date. You must send
a copy of your Answer to
the Plaintiff(s) named above
at their address. You may
contact the clerk of court
at the telephone number
above to determine if there
are other methods to answer
a Small Claims complaint in
that county.
Dated this August 20, 2019
/s/ Samuel J. Olson,
#1104129 WI
Messerli & Kramer PA,
3033 Campus Drive, Suite
250, Plymouth, MN 55441,
763-548-7900.
If you require reasonable
accommodation due to a
disability to participate in
the court process, please
call 715-386-4630 at least
10 working days prior
to the scheduled court
date. Please note that the
court does not provide
transportation.
