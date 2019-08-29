STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

ST. CROIX COUNTY

Midland Funding LLC

c/o Messerli & Kramer P.A.

3033 Campus Drive

Suite 250

Plymouth, MN 55441

Plaintiff

Tyson Snedeger

649 Dundee Ave

River Falls, WI 54022

Defendant

Publication Summons

and Notice

(Small Claims)

Case No. 19SC800

To the person(s) named

above as defendant(s):

You are being sued by the

person(s) named above as

Plaintiff(s). A copy of the

claim has been sent to you

at your address as stated in

the caption above.

The lawsuit will be heard in

the following small claims

court: SAINT CROIX County,

Courthouse Telephone

Number of clerk of court:

715-386-4630, St. Croix

County Courthouse, 1101

Carmichael Road, Hudson

WI 54016 on September 17,

2019 at 1:30 p.m.

If you do not attend the

hearing, the court may enter

a judgment against you in

favor of the person(s) suing

you. A copy of the claim has

been sent to you at your

address as stated in the

caption above. A judgment

may be enforced as provided

by law. A judgment awarding

money may become alien

against any real estate

(property) you own now or in

the future, and may also be

enforced by garnishment or

seizure of property.

You may have the option to

Answer without appearing

in court on the date by filing

a written Answer with the

clerk of court before the

court date. You must send

a copy of your Answer to

the Plaintiff(s) named above

at their address. You may

contact the clerk of court

at the telephone number

above to determine if there

are other methods to answer

a Small Claims complaint in

that county.

Dated this August 20, 2019

/s/ Samuel J. Olson,

#1104129 WI

Messerli & Kramer PA,

3033 Campus Drive, Suite

250, Plymouth, MN 55441,

763-548-7900.

If you require reasonable

accommodation due to a

disability to participate in

the court process, please

call 715-386-4630 at least

10 working days prior

to the scheduled court

date. Please note that the

court does not provide

transportation.

WNAXLP

(August 30)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.