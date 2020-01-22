STATE OF WISCONSIN:
CIRCUIT COURT:
ST. CROIX COUNTY
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Mary Chaves,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF
SHERIFF’S SALE
Case Number: 18CV216
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on January 25, 2019, in the amount of $129,001.18, the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows:
ORIGINAL TIME: February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM
TERMS:
1. 10% of the successful bid is due at the time of sale. Payment must be in cash, certified check, or cashier’s check, payable to the St. Croix County Sheriff. The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the Clerk of Courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds not later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale; failure to pay balance due will result in forfeiture of deposit to Plaintiff.
2. The property is sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances.
3. Upon confirmation of the court, buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax in addition to the purchase price.
PLACE: in the lobby of the St. Croix County Sheriff`s Office, Ground Floor, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin
Property description: The North 66 feet of South 264 feet of East 165 feet of Outlot “294”, of the Outlot Plat of the City of New Richmond, St. Croix County, Wisconsin
Tax Key No: 261-1179-10-000
Property Address: 641 N Washington Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017
Randall S. Miller & Associates, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
342 N. Water Street,
Suite 613
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 937-5992
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (15 U.S.C. Section 1692), we are required to state that we may be attempting to collect a debt on our client’s behalf and any information we obtain may be used for that purpose.
