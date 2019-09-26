STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF
The Name change Of
Madison Marie Riebe
By (Petitioner)
Madison Marie Riebe
Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing
Case No. 19CV414
Notice is Given:
A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above
From: Madison Marie Riebe
To: Madison Marie Mortel
Birth Certificate: Madison Marie Riebe
It is Ordered:
This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin before Hon.Scott R. Needham at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd., Courtroom 4, Hudson, WI 54016 on October 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
It is further ordered:
Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Baldwin Bulletin, a newspaper published in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin.
By the court:
/s/
Hon. Scott J. Nordstrand
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge
September 18, 2019
WNAXLP
(Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11)
