State of Wisconsin

Circuit Court

St Croix County

In the Matter

of the Estate of

James M. Mondor

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 19 PR 87

Please take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth November 27, 1949 and date of death August 1, 2019, was domiciled in St Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1158 235th Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is January 3, 2020.

5. A claim may be filed at the St Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, WI, Room 2242.

Ericka S. Nelson

Probate Registrar

Bridget M. Finke

Valley Crossing Law, LLC

940 7th Avenue

PO Box 34

Baldwin, WI 54002

715.688.4045

Bar Number 1039842

(Oct. 4, 11, 18)

