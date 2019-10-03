State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
St Croix County
In the Matter
of the Estate of
James M. Mondor
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 19 PR 87
Please take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth November 27, 1949 and date of death August 1, 2019, was domiciled in St Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1158 235th Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is January 3, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the St Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, WI, Room 2242.
Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
Bridget M. Finke
Valley Crossing Law, LLC
940 7th Avenue
PO Box 34
Baldwin, WI 54002
715.688.4045
Bar Number 1039842
WNAXLP
(Oct. 4, 11, 18)
