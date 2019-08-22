STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF
The ESTATE Of
Donald W. Pax
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 19 PR 77
Please take notice:
An application for informal administration was filed.
The decedent, with date of birth May 20, 1944 and date of death of May 27, 2019 was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 124 Cty Rd BB, Baldwin, Wisconsin 54002.
All interested persons waived notice.
The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 20, 2019.
A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
Dated this August 13, 2019
Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
WNAXLP
(August 23, 30, September 6)
