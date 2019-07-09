STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
ASSOCIATED BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff,
Case No. 18-CV-452
vs.Hon. Edward Vlack
Br. 2
MICHELLE L ALBRIGHT
TD BANK USA, N.A.
MIDLAND FUNDING LLC
Defendants.
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that by virtue of a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the abovecaptioned action on February 5, 2019, in the amount of $94,781.15, the Sheriff or his Designee will sell the described premises at public auction as follows:
TIME: August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE: at the Sheriff’s Office lobby, ground floor, of the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin
DESCRIPTION: Lot Seventy-three (73), Hammond Oaks 1st Addition Subdivision, Town of Hammond, St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
Tax Key: 018-1087-73-000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1646 87th Avenue, Hammond, WI 54015
TERMS: Cash; down payment required at the time of Sheriff’s Sale in the amount of 10% of the successful bid by cash or certified check; balance of sale price due within ten business days of confirmation of sale by the Court, together with the applicable transfer fee and cost of recording the deed, all payable to the Clerk of Court of the above county. Property to be sold as a whole ‘as is’ and subject to all real estate taxes, accrued and accruing, special assessments, if any, penalties and interest .
Plaintiff’s Attorney:
Mallery & Zimmerman, S.C.
500 Third Street, Suite 800
P.O. Box 479
Wausau, WI 54402-0479
(715) 845-8234
Sheriff Scott Knudson
or Designee
St Croix County, Wisconsin
WNAXLP
(July 9, 19, 26)
