STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

ST. CROIX COUNTY

ASSOCIATED BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff,

Case No. 18-CV-452

vs.Hon. Edward Vlack

Br. 2

MICHELLE L ALBRIGHT

TD BANK USA, N.A.

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Defendants.

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that by virtue of a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the abovecaptioned action on February 5, 2019, in the amount of $94,781.15, the Sheriff or his Designee will sell the described premises at public auction as follows:

TIME: August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

PLACE: at the Sheriff’s Office lobby, ground floor, of the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin

DESCRIPTION: Lot Seventy-three (73), Hammond Oaks 1st Addition Subdivision, Town of Hammond, St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

Tax Key: 018-1087-73-000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1646 87th Avenue, Hammond, WI 54015

TERMS: Cash; down payment required at the time of Sheriff’s Sale in the amount of 10% of the successful bid by cash or certified check; balance of sale price due within ten business days of confirmation of sale by the Court, together with the applicable transfer fee and cost of recording the deed, all payable to the Clerk of Court of the above county. Property to be sold as a whole ‘as is’ and subject to all real estate taxes, accrued and accruing, special assessments, if any, penalties and interest .

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Mallery & Zimmerman, S.C.

500 Third Street, Suite 800

P.O. Box 479

Wausau, WI 54402-0479

(715) 845-8234

Sheriff Scott Knudson

or Designee

St Croix County, Wisconsin

WNAXLP

(July 9, 19, 26)

