STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
File No. 20 CV 26
Michael D. Hadden
Plaintiff,
v.
Ronald L. Caroon and Megan J. Caroon
and
Wisconsin Department of Revenue
and
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC
and
Midland Funding, LLC
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a defendant:
You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you for foreclosure of property located at 438 North Washington Street, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin legally described as follows:
Lots 20 and 21, Block 52, First Addition to the City of St. Croix Falls, Polk County, Wisconsin
Within 40 days of March 6, 2020, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the Polk County Clerk of Court, whose address is 1005 West Main Street, Suite 300, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin 54810 and to Priscilla R. Darn Cutler, plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 202 Cascade Street, P.O. Box 835, Osceola, Wisconsin 54020. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the complaint and file an answer to the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the legal action requested in the
complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: February 19, 2020
Priscilla R. Dorn Cutler
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wisconsin Bar No. 1001618
