STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

ST. CROIX COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF

The Name change Of

Riley Allegra Georgeson

By (Petitioner)

Riley Allegra Georgeson

Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing

Case No. 20CV227

Notice is Given:

A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above

From: Riley Allegra Georgeson

To: Riley Allegra Hayes

Birth Certificate: Riley Allegra Georgeson

It is Ordered:

This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin before Hon. R. Michael Waterman at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd., Courtroom #4, Hudson, WI 54016 on August 21, 2020 at 8:45 a.m.

If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-386-4630 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

It is further ordered:

Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Baldwin Bulletin, a newspaper published in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin.

By the court:

/s/

Hon. Edward F. Vlack

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge

July 20, 2020

WNAXLP

(August 5, 12, 19)

