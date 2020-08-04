STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF
The Name change Of
Randall Cole Zeroth
By (Petitioner)
Randall Cole Zeroth
Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing
Case No. 20CV224
Notice is Given:
A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above
From: Randall Cole Zeroth
To: Randall Cole Nyhus
Birth Certificate: Randall Cole Zeroth
It is Ordered:
This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin before Hon. Edward F. Vlack at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd., Courtroom #2, Hudson, WI 54016 on August 26, 2020 at 11:45 a.m.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-386-4630 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
It is further ordered:
Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Baldwin Bulletin, a newspaper published in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin.
By the court:
/s/
Hon. R. Michael Waterman
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge
July 21, 2020
WNAXLP
(August 5, 12, 19)
