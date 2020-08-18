STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF
The Name change Of
Julie Ann Webster
By (Petitioner)
Julie Ann Webster
Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing
Case No. 2020CV000250
Notice is Given:
A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above:
From: Julie Ann Webster
To: Judy Webster
Birth Certificate: Julie Ann Webster
It is Ordered:
This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin before Hon. Scott J. Nordstrand at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd., Hudson, WI 54016 on September 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-386-4630 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
It is further ordered:
Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Baldwin Bulletin, a newspaper published in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin.
By the court:
/s/
Hon. Scott J. Nordstrand
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge
August 7, 2020
WNAXLP
(August 19, 26, Sept. 2)
