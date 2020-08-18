STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

ST. CROIX COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF

The Name change Of

Julie Ann Webster

By (Petitioner)

Julie Ann Webster

Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing

Case No. 2020CV000250

Notice is Given:

A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above:

From: Julie Ann Webster

To: Judy Webster

Birth Certificate: Julie Ann Webster

It is Ordered:

This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin before Hon. Scott J. Nordstrand at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd., Hudson, WI 54016 on September 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-386-4630 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

It is further ordered:

Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Baldwin Bulletin, a newspaper published in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin.

By the court:

/s/

Hon. Scott J. Nordstrand

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge

August 7, 2020

WNAXLP

(August 19, 26, Sept. 2)

