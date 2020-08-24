STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF
The Estate Of
Scott M. Iverson
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 2020PR70
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth March 9, 1952 and date of death July 14, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2383 Co Rd N, Woodville, WI 54028.
3. All interested parties waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 25, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
Form Completed by:
Tamara M. Skoglund
Bakke Norman, S.C.
2919 Schneider Ave SE
PO Box 280
Menomonie, WI 54751
715-235-9016
Bar Number 1041074
Electronically Signed:
/s/
Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge
August 17, 2020
WNAXLP
(August 26, Sept. 2, 9)
