STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

ST. CROIX COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF

The Estate Of

Scott M. Iverson

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 2020PR70

Please Take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth March 9, 1952 and date of death July 14, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2383 Co Rd N, Woodville, WI 54028.

3. All interested parties waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 25, 2020.

5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.

Form Completed by:

Tamara M. Skoglund

Bakke Norman, S.C.

2919 Schneider Ave SE

PO Box 280

Menomonie, WI 54751

715-235-9016

Bar Number 1041074

Electronically Signed:

/s/

Ericka S. Nelson

Probate Registrar

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge

August 17, 2020

WNAXLP

(August 26, Sept. 2, 9)

