State of Wisconsin

Circuit Court

St Croix County

In the Matter

of the Estate of

MICHAEL A. FRANKLIN

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 20 PR 36

Please take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth 11/12/1952 and date of death 4/14/2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 207 215th Street, Baldwin, WI 54002 .

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 10, 2020 .

5. A claim may be filed at the St Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.

Ryan C. Cari,

HEYWOOD, CARI & ANDERSON, S.C.

816 Dominion Drive,

Suite 100

Hudson, WI 54016

715-386-5551

Bar Number 1052279

DATE SIGNED:

April 30, 2020

Electronically signed by Ericka S. Nelson

Probate Registrar

WNAXLP

(May 8, 15, 22)

