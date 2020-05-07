State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
St Croix County
In the Matter
of the Estate of
MICHAEL A. FRANKLIN
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 36
Please take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth 11/12/1952 and date of death 4/14/2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 207 215th Street, Baldwin, WI 54002 .
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 10, 2020 .
5. A claim may be filed at the St Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
Ryan C. Cari,
HEYWOOD, CARI & ANDERSON, S.C.
816 Dominion Drive,
Suite 100
Hudson, WI 54016
715-386-5551
Bar Number 1052279
DATE SIGNED:
April 30, 2020
Electronically signed by Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
WNAXLP
(May 8, 15, 22)
