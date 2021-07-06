St. Croix Electric Cooperative
UNCLAIMED PROPERTY NOTICE
Individuals and organizations who were St. Croix Electric Cooperative members in 1996 were issued capital credit payments and/or membership deposit refunds in 2017 through the General Capital Credit Refund program.
A list of individuals/organizations who did not cash their checks can be found online at www.scecnet.net – look for the “Missing Members List” button.
Individuals or representatives of organizations on the list should contact St. Croix Electric Cooperative at capitalcredits@scecnet.net or 715-796-7000 to verify their identity and provide current contact information.
SCEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
WNAXLP
(July 7)
