St. Croix Central School District
Board of Education
Agenda for Regular Board Meeting
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
7:00 P.M.
SCC District Office
915 Davis Street, Hammond, WI
This meeting will also be held remotely via Google Meet at
District Vision: Be a district respected by others as a model of excellence in student achievement
District Mission: To prepare our students with exceptional character, knowledge and skills to thrive in their changing world
Preliminary
1.Call to Order
2.Pledge of Allegiance
3.Roll Call
4.Report of Meeting Notification and Audio/Video Recording Reminder
5.Election of Board Officers
6.Welcome Visitors – Public Comment
7.Highlight On Youth
a.8th Grade Foods/Business Class – Sami Gibson and Ben Helmrick
8.Comments by Board Members and Superintendent
a.Referendum Update
b.Meet and Confer Meeting Update
9.Scheduled Presentations by Guests and Staff Members
a.Mental Health Program – Sue Frank, Trinity Lutheran Church
10.Financial ReportsExhibit 10 Treasurer’s Report
Exhibit 10 Checkbook Summary
Exhibit 10 Reports A-D
Exhibit 10 Cash Receipts
11.Consideration of Consent Agenda
a.Approval of MinutesExhibit 11a
i.SCC School Board Meeting – April 19, 2023
ii.Meet and Confer Meeting – May 10, 2023
b.Approval of Bi-Monthly Bills for April 2023Exhibit 11b
c.Approval of Resignations and Retirement
i.Carolyn Lent.5 FTE HS Math TeacherJune 2, 2023
ii.Carolyn Lent1 FTE Science Olympiad – Advisor June 2, 2023
d.Approval of Appointments and Contract Modifications
i.Tracy Meredith1 FTE ES Instructional Coach August 21, 2023
e.Approval of Curricular Modifications Requests for Students
to Enroll in Full-Time and Part-Time Virtual Courses for 2022-23
12.Administrative Reports
a.Student Enrollment UpdateExhibit 12a
13.The Key Work of Our School Board
a.Student, Staff, and Community Recognition
14.Core Agenda Items
a.Consideration of Recommended Student Fees for 2023-24Exhibit 14a
b.Consideration of Recommended Lunch Prices for 2023-24Exhibit 14b
c.Discussion Regarding Preliminary 2023-24 BudgetHandout 14c
d.Designate Citizens State Bank of Roberts as the
Official Depository for the St. Croix Central School District
e.Designate the Official Newspaper for the St. Croix Central School District
f.Consideration of Proposed Board Meeting Dates for 2023-24Exhibit 14f
g.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 361, Instructional MaterialsExhibit 14g
h.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 363, Access/Use of Instructional TechnologyExhibit 14h
i.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 370, Extracurricular Activities (Including Athletics)Exhibit 14i
j.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 371, School-Sponsored Student OrganizationsExhibit 14j
k.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 371.1, School-Initiated Clubs and
Similar Organizations (Equal Access)Exhibit 14k
l.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 372, School-Sponsored Student PublicationsExhibit 14l
m.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 374, Student Fundraising ActivitiesExhibit 14m
n.Consideration of Approval of 2nd Reading of
Board Policy 381, Teaching about Controversial IssuesExhibit 14n
15.Possible Future Agenda Items
16.Important Upcoming Dates
a.May 26, 2023 – SCC Graduation Ceremony at
7:00 p.m. in the Tom Sempf High School Gym
b.June 2, 2023 – 2023 Staff Retirement and Recognition Event at
2:00 p.m. in the High School Commons
c.June 21, 2023 – SCC School Board Meeting at 7:00 p.m.
in the SCC District Office at 815 Davis Street, Hammond
17.Convene to Closed Session
a.Per WI State Statue 19.85(1)(f) Considering financial, medical, social or personal
histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of
specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific
persons except where par. (b) applies which, if discussed in public, would be likely
to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations.
i.Student Assessment Exemption Requests
ii.Open Enrollment Applications
b.Per WI State Statue 19.85(1)(c) Considering employment, promotion,
compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee
over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
i.Consideration of Approval of Wages and Benefits for 2023-24
ii.Quarterly Superintendent Goals Review
18.Return to Open Session
19.Announce Any Action Taken in Closed Session if Appropriate
20.Adjournment
Jeff Redmon, School Board Clerk
*This preliminary agenda is prepared early in order to meet publication timelines for the area newspapers. Changes to the agenda may occur. If so, those changes will appear on the final agenda at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. The final agenda can be viewed on the district’s website: Menu>Board of Education>Regular Monthly Meeting>Agendas>2022-23 School Year.
