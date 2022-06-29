STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
st. croix county
In re the marriage of:
Mohamed Adil Battah,
Petitioner,
-and-
Seba Ghannam Alrashdan,
Respondent.
Case No. 22 FA 136
Divorce, Case Code 40101
Publication Summons
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, TO THE PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS RESPONDENT:
You are notified that the petitioner named above has filed a Petition for divorce or legal separation against you.
You must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Petition within 40 days from the day after the first date of publication.
The demand must be sent or delivered to the court at:
Clerk of Court,
St. Croix County
Government Center
1101 Carmichael Road
Hudson, WI 54016
and to
Attorney Hannah Busch, on behalf of petitioner
Mr. Battah
328 Vine Street
Hudson, WI 54016
It is recommended, but not required, that you have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the Petition within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Petition, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Petition.
A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You are further notified that if the parties to this action have minor children, violation of §948.31, Wis. Stats., (Interference with custody by parent or others) is punishable by fines and/or imprisonment:
If you and the petitioner have minor children, documents setting forth the percentage standard for child support established by the department under §49.22(9), Wis. Stats., and the factors that a court may consider for modification of that standard under §767.511(1m), Wis. Stats., are available upon your request from the Clerk of Court.
You are notified of the availability of information from the Circuit Court Commissioner as set forth in §767.105, Wis. Stats.
§767.105 Information from Circuit Court Commissioner.
(2) Upon the request of a party to an action affecting the family, including a revision of judgment or order under sec. 767.59 or 767.451:
(a) The Circuit Court Commissioner shall, with or without charge, provide the party with written information on the following, as appropriate to the action commenced:
1. The procedure for obtaining a judgment or order in the action.
2. The major issues usually addressed in such an action.
3. Community resources and family court counseling services available to assist the parties.
4. The procedure for setting, modifying, and enforcing child support awards, or modifying and enforcing legal custody or physical placement judgments or orders.
(b) The Circuit Court Commissioner shall provide a party, for inspection or purchase, with a copy of the statutory provisions in this chapter generally pertinent to the action.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-386-4630 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
electronically signed by Hannah Busch
328 Vine Street,
Hudson, WI 54016
hannah@angela
715-386-8888
06/16/2022
#1120207
WNAXLP
(June 29, July 6, July 13)
