STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A NUTRIENT MANAGEMENT PLAN AND INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT #: WI-0059102-05-0
Permittee: Albedarned Dairy LLC, 2036 Co Rd E, Baldwin, WI, 54002
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Albedarned Dairy LLC, 2036 Co Rd E Baldwin
Receiving Water and Location: Surface water and groundwater within the Rush River and Mississippi River Watersheds
Brief Facility Description : Albedarned Dairy, LLC is an existing Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) dairy farm in St Croix County, within the Town of Hammond. The dairy is owned/operated by the Achterhof Family. The dairy was purchased in July of 2019 and the Achterhof Family began to repopulate the site in August of 2019. The family expects to fully populate the site in 2021. Once fully populated the site will house approximately 750 milking/dry cows, 190 heifers, and 175 calves.
The dairy currently operates a total of 1,357 acres of cropland, of which 1,317.1 acres are available for land application of manure and process wastewater. Of the total acreage, 0 acres are owned, and 1,357 acres are controlled through land contracts. The WDNR approved the dairy’s five-year nutrient management plan on December 8, 2020
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Jeffrey Jackson, DNR, 890 Spruce St, Baldwin, WI, 54002, (715)210.1415, Jeffrey.Jackson@wisconsin.gov
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, the terms of the nutrient management plan, or the application, or to request a public informational hearing may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is re-issued. Where designated as a reviewable surface water discharge permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed up to 90 days to submit comments or objections regarding this permit determination. If no comments are received on the proposed permit from anyone, including U.S. EPA, the permit will be re-issued as proposed.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if within 30 days of the public date of this notice, a request for a hearing is filed by any person. The Department shall schedule a public informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from USEPA or from 5 or more persons or if the Department determines there is significant public interest. Requests for a public informational hearing shall state the following: the name and address of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the interest in the proposed permit of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the reasons for the request; and the issues proposed to be considered at the hearing.
Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit and fact sheet (if required), the operation’s nutrient management plan and application may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office, Monday through Friday (except holidays), between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please call the permit drafter for directions to their office location, if necessary. Information on this permit action may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter at (715)210.1415 or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice and fact sheet. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
NAME OF PUBLISHING NEWSPAPER: Baldwin Bulletin
ADDRESS OF PUBLISHING NEWSPAPER: 805 Main St., PO Box 76, Baldwin, WI 54002
Date Notice Issued: February 17, 2021
(Feb. 17)
