STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0024171-10-0
FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLIC NOTICE AND DETAILS GO TO THE WEB LINK: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html
Permittee: Hammond Village, Village Hall, Hammond, WI, 54015
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Hammond Wastewater Treatment Facility, 1751 Clyde Hanson Dr.
Receiving Water And Location: the groundwaters of the Kinnickinnic River Watershed of the St. Croix River Basin in St. Croix County
Brief Facility Description: The Village of Hammond operates a wastewater treatment system with an annual average design flow of 0.232 million gallons per day (MGD) and an actual annual average flow of 0.100 MGD in 2020 (average based on partial months). The wastewater treatment facility consists of centrate receiving, primary screening and grit removal, followed by ISAM tank, SAM tank and a sequencing batch reactor (SBR). Construction of the Hammond SBR has been staged and has a 20-year design capacity of 0.465 MGD. Currently effluent from the Hammond wastewater treatment facility is discharged to one of four infiltration basins (outfall 005). Wastewater has not been discharged to the natural wetland was last discharged in since April, 2006 therefore the corresponding sample point 002 has been removed from the permit. Groundwater near the infiltration basins (seepage cells) is monitored using a groundwater monitoring system. Sludge will be distributed to the West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility. Monitoring changes for this reissuance include 1) changing groundwater wells 801 and 803 to point of standard wells, 2) removing monitoring for groundwater well 806, and 3) groundwater well monitoring for alternate concentration limits (ACLs) for chloride and ammonia have been reduced from 200 mg/L to 180 mg/L, and ammonia from 1.1 mg/L to 0.097 mg/L.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Angela Parkhurst, DNR, 1300 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI, 54701, (715) 839-3836, Angela.Parkhurst@wisconsin.gov
Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Adebowale Adesanwo, 890 Spruce Street, Baldwin, WI, 54002, (715) 684-2914, adebowale.adesanwo@wisconsin.gov
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule an informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Information on requesting a hearing is at the above web link.
Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be reviewed on the internet at the above web link or may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office during office hours. Information on this permit may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
WNAXLP
(Jan. 19)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.