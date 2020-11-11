NOTICE OF
PENDING
APPLICATION FOR
PROPOSED RIPRAP
Karl Karlson, 1889 8th Avenue West, Baldwin, WI 54002 has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to install riprap on the banks of Rush River.
The project is located in the NE1/4 of the SE1 /4 of Section 34, Township 28 North, Range 17 West, Town of Rush River, St. Croix County.
The project consists of reshaping and rip rapping a 90 foot segment of eroded streambank. The eroded bank is on the north side of the stream and is beginning to cut back into the landowner’s cropped field. If left untreated the site has the potential to deliver a considerable amount of sediment to the river. At present, it is actively eroding. The eroded bank height is approximately 7.5 feet. The plan calls for a finished slope of 2:1, with a rock thickness of 2 feet. Our total rock quantity is 150 ton. Geotextile fabric will be placed under the rock and topsoil will be spread over the rock to accommodate seeding. St. Croix County Resource Management staff will oversee construction of the project. The landowner is partnering with St. Croix County’s Resource Management Division and has been approved for Rush River Targeted Runoff Management Grant cost share dollars.
The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and a public informational hearing, if requested. The Department will determine whether the proposal complies with ss. 1.11 and 30.12(3m), Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands.
The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit or contract for the proposed activity.
If you would like to know more about this project or would like to see the application and plans, please visit the Department's permit tracking website
Permit%20Search.aspx and search for WP-IP-WC-2020-56-X1 0-07T1 0-52-32.
Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request.
Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Dan.
Harrington@wisconsin.gov or writing to Dan Harrington, 810 West Maple Street, Spooner, WI 54801 by U.S. mail. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed or postmarked within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed or postmarked within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing.
If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no ·tater than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed.
The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document.
Docket Number
IP-WC-2020-56-03452
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
For the Secretary . ·
/s/ Dan Harrington
Water Management Specialist
November 4, 2020
