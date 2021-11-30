NOTICE OF TAX DELINQUENT
PROPERTY FOR SALE
ST. CROIX COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Sealed bids marked “SEALED BID – TAX DEED” will be received in the office of the St. Croix County Clerk, St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016 until 4:00 p.m. on December 17, 2021 for the purchase of tax titled property listed below pursuant to Wis. Stats. §75.69. Bids will be opened at 10:00 a.m. on December 20, 2021 at the St. Croix County Government Center and presented to the Administration Committee on December 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. also at the St. Croix County Government Center.
A certified or cashier’s check for ten percent (10%) of your bid shall accompany each bid. Checks should be made payable to St. Croix County. Checks will be returned to unsuccessful bidders.
The County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or accept the bid considered most advantageous to the county. Full payment is due from the successful bidder within thirty (30) days of the bid award. To view maps showing the location of these parcels, go to the St. Croix County website (www.sccwi.gov) and click on Land/Tax Information Online or contact the County Clerk’s office.
Bid forms are available on the St. Croix County website or in the St. Croix County Clerk’s office.
Cindy Campbell, St. Croix County Clerk
BIDS LESS THAN THE APPRAISED VALUE
WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.
VILLAGE OF BALDWIN--PIN: 106-1005-30-000
(640 MAIN ST)
Legal Description: Lots Two (2) and Three (3), Block One (1), Original Plat of the Village of Baldwin, St. Croix County, Wisconsin. Note: This structure may qualify for state historical grant funding for renovation and rehabilitation.
Appraised Value: $30,000.00
St. Croix County will issue a Quit Claim Deed upon receipt of final payment by certified or cashier’s check within thirty (30) days of the bid award. The Quit Claim Deed on a successful bid will be made out only to the person or persons who have signed the bid sheet. All sales approved and awarded by the St. Croix County Administration Committee are final and NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN. All tax deeded properties are sold “AS IS” by Quit Claim Deed and no written or implied warranty is given.
• Full payment is due from the successful bidder within thirty (30) days of the bid award.
• Buyer is responsible for recording fees.
• No abstract or title insurance will be provided by the County.
• It is the responsibility of the purchaser to determine any defects in title or property.
• St. Croix County makes no warranty as to the condition of the water or sanitary sewer systems on those parcels where such facilities exist.
• Land uses are subject to zoning ordinances where applicable.
• New access to public roads may require county or local municipal approval.
• The parcels may or may not have corner stakes delineating property boundaries. The County makes no warranty that these corners are in the correct location and does not provide a survey if corners are absent. Any surveying and corner establishment are the buyer’s responsibility.
• Chapter 75 of the Wisconsin Statutes governs tax deed sales.
• St. Croix County Reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Submit bid in a sealed envelope marked “sealed bid-tax deed” with certified or cashier’s check for 10% of your bid to the St. Croix County Clerk at 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016 by the deadline noted above.
