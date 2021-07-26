STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
CSMC 2017-RPL2 Trust
Plaintiff,
v.Estate of Gary L Klatt, ET. AL.,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE
Case No. 2019CV000474
Case Code No. 30404
Foreclosure of Mortgage
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on May 18, 2021, in the amount of $245,374.15, the Sheriff of St. Croix County will sell the described premises at public auction as follows:
DATE/TIME:August 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM
TERMS:By bidding at the Sheriff’s Sale, the prospective buyer is consenting to be bound by the following terms: 1) 10% down in cash, cashier’s check, or bank-certified funds made payable to the St. Croix County Clerk of Court; 2) Sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances; 3) Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax, costs of deed recording and all costs of sale within 10 days of confirmation of sheriff’s sale. Failure to pay balance due will result in forfeiture of bid deposit to Plaintiff; and 4) Bidders not a party to this action are subject to the requirements of Wisconsin Statute Section 846.155.
PLACE:at the entrance of the St. Croix County Sheriff`s Office, Lower Level, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016
PROPERTY LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
Lot 8, Northern Lights Estates, Glenwood City, St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
TAX KEY NO.: 231-1064-70-000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 216 BLUE SKY DR, GLENWOOD CITY, WI 54013.
St. Croix County
Sheriff`s Department
Sara Schmeling
Attorney for Plaintiff
Marinosci Law Group, P.C.
5225 N. Ironwood Rd.,
Ste. 121
Glendale, WI 53217
Telephone: (414) 831-9729
Facsimile: (920) 221-7719
MLGWisconsin-ALL@mlg-defaultlaw.com
THIS OFFICE IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
WNAXLP
(July 28, Aug. 4, 11)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.