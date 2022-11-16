NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice of Public Hearing, State of Wisconsin, County of Burnett, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at the Burnett County Government Center in Room 165, Town of Meenon, Siren, Wisconsin, regarding the following:
BURNETT COUNTY LAND USE/SHORELAND PROTECTION ORDINANCES
1. MAP AMENDMENT #MAP-22-12 – WALTZING
To rezone Lot 1 CSM Vol. 29 Pg. 24, a parcel in the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ of 32-40-16, a parcel in the SW ¼ of the SE ¼ of 32-40-16, a parcel in the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of 32-40-16, that part of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ lying East of the Yellow River of 32-40-16, and the Fractional NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of 5-39-16; parcels located in Section 32, T40N R16W, Town of Oakland and Section 5, T39N R16W Town of Meenon, from RR-1 (Residential-Recreation) and A-2 (Agricultural-Residential) to RR-RC (Residential Recreation – Recreational Commercial) zoning district. Zoning change requested by Michael and Jean Waltzing DBA Whitetail Wilderness.
Details of the proposed revision are available at the Burnett County Land Services Department, the Burnett County Clerk’s Office, and on the Burnett County website at http://www.burnettcounty.com/index.aspx?NID=1108.
2. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #CUP-22-17 – BOARDWALK MHC, LLC
Public notice is hereby given to all persons in the Town of Oakland, Burnett County, Wisconsin, that John Boehm on behalf of Boardwalk MHC, LLC has made an application for a conditional use permit per the terms of the Burnett County Land Use and Shoreland Protection Code of Ordinances to modify the size of the parcel for the manufactured home community from 26 acres to 14 acres, on Ivy Wood Dr and Wildwood Ln, in the RR-1 and RR-3 zoning districts, in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼, the SW ¼ of the NW ¼, Lots 3 and 4 CSM Vol. 11 Pg. 107, and Lots 5, 6 and 7 CSM Vol. 11 Pg. 110, Section 20, T40N R16W.
3. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT #CUP-22-18 – NORTH CAMP PROPERTIES II LLC
Public notice is hereby given to all persons in the Town of Meenon, Burnett County, Wisconsin, that Mike Hershberger and Steve Austin on behalf of North Camp Properties II LLC have made an application for a conditional use permit per the terms of the Burnett County Land Use Code of Ordinances to expand the existing campground from 94 sites to a grand total of 150 sites and to transition the existing tent sites and existing partial hookup sites to full hookup sites, and to expand the parcel size from 16 acres to 51 acres. All changes to take place over the next three (3) years, located at 6910 State Rd 70, in the RR-RC zoning district, Lot 1 CSM Vol. 26 Pg. 291 and part of the NW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 34, T39N R16W.
4. MAP AMENDMENT #MAP-22-13 – NORTH CAMP PROPERTIES V LLC
To rezone Lot 1 CSM Vol. 27 Pg. 306 located in Sections 5 and 6, T40N R16W, Town of Oakland from RR-3 (Residential-Recreation) to RR-RC (Residential Recreation – Recreational Commercial) zoning district. Zoning change requested by Michael Hershberger and Steve Austin.
Details of the proposed revision are available at the Burnett County Land Services Department, the Burnett County Clerk’s Office, and on the Burnett County website at http://www.burnettcounty.com/index.aspx?NID=1108.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THIS MEETING:
Burnett County Government will continue to follow current CDC guidelines with all employees and public while in any building owned by Burnett County.
Attendees wishing to make public comment, by conference call or in-person, will have a three-minute time limit and should register to speak in advance at: https://web.burnettcounty.org/Forms/PublicComment
Instructions for Public Comment (in-person or by audio). After registering to make public comment, you will receive, by email, a confirmation you are signed up and the conference call phone number if you are calling in to make public comment. Whether attending the meeting by audio or in-person, you will be called upon to speak in order of agenda item and sign-up. If you don’t have internet access to pre-register, whether speaking by audio or in-person, please call 715-349-2109, Ext. 2617 to sign up for public comment. You will be provided the conference call phone number if you will be attending the meeting by audio.
If you wish to view/listen to the live video stream only and not provide public comment you will need to go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ZMn5LoFDJfHuqWGu7QEPQ. You will not be able to make public comment using this method.
If you wish to listen to audio only of the meeting/public hearing and are not making public comments then call: 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 889 6730 9831 Passcode: 770773.
Written comments can be mailed to the Burnett County Land Services Department, 7410 County Rd. K #120, Siren, WI 54872 or sent via email to landservices@burnettcounty.org.
Anyone NOT intending on making public comment, please view/listen to the meeting by livestream YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ZMn5LoFDJfHuqWGu7QEPQ
Burnett County
Land Use and Information Committee, Siren WI
Dated this 14th day of November, 2022
