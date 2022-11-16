NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice of Public Hearing, State of Wisconsin, County of Burnett, Monday, December 5, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at the Burnett County Government Center in Room 165, Town of Meenon, Siren, Wisconsin, regarding the following:
1. VARIANCE #VAR-22-15: NORTH CAMP PROPERTIES IV, LLC – DBA AS WEBB LAKE CAMPGROUND/RESORT
Public notice is hereby given to all persons in the Town of Webb Lake, Burnett County, Wisconsin, that Steve Austin on behalf of North Camp Properties IV, LLC has made an application relative to a proposal to vary the terms of the Burnett County Land Use and Shoreland Protection Code of Ordinances as follows: To leave campsites 1 thru 8 and their current accessory structures in their present locations which are within the Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM) setback of Webb Lake, within the wetland setbacks, and within the campground exterior buffer setback; located at 30925 Namekagon Trl, in the RR-1 zoning district, Lot 2 CSM Vol. 28 Pg. 227, in Government Lots 6 and 7, Section 16, T41N, R14W.
2. VARIANCE #VAR-22-20: SPECKEL
Public notice is hereby given to all persons in the Town of Jackson, Burnett County, Wisconsin, that Terence and Julie Speckel have made an application relative to a proposal to vary the terms of the Burnett County Land Use and Shoreland Protection Code of Ordinances as follows: To leave items that were constructed without land use permits at a reduced rear setback; at 3937 Bass Lake Cir, in the PUD zoning district, Lot 25 Viking Hill Addition to Voyager Village, in the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 23, T40N, R15W.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THIS MEETING:
Burnett County Government will continue to follow current CDC guidelines with all employees and public while in any building owned by Burnett County.
Attendees wishing to make public comment, by conference call or in-person, will have a three-minute time limit and should register to speak in advance at: https://web.burnettcounty.org/Forms/PublicComment
Instructions for Public Comment (in-person or by audio). After registering to make public comment, you will receive, by email, a confirmation you are signed up and the conference call phone number if you are calling in to make public comment. Whether attending the meeting by audio or in-person, you will be called upon to speak in order of agenda item and sign-up. If you don’t have internet access to pre-register, whether speaking by audio or in-person, please call 715-349-2109, Ext. 2617 to sign up for public comment. You will be provided the conference call phone number if you will be attending the meeting by audio.
If you wish to view/listen to the live video stream only and not provide public comment you will need to go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ZMn5LoFDJfHuqWGu7QEPQ. You will not be able to make public comment using this method.
If you wish to listen to audio only of the meeting/public hearing and are not making public comments then call: 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 871 3210 3424 Passcode: 166779
Written comments can be mailed to the Burnett County Land Services Department, 7410 County Rd. K #120, Siren, WI 54872 or sent via email to landservices@burnettcounty.org.
Anyone NOT intending on making public comment, please view/listen to the meeting by livestream YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ZMn5LoFDJfHuqWGu7QEPQ
Board of Adjustment, Siren WI
Dated this 9th day of November, 2022
WNAXLP
(Nov. 16, 23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.