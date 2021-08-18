STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
st. croix COUNTY
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Dale R. Ebben a/k/a Dale Ebben and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.,
Defendant(s).
Notice of Foreclosure Sale
Case No. 18-CV-000188
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on August 1, 2018 in the amount of $70,191.81 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows:
TIME:September 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
TERMS:Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold ‘as is’ and subject to all liens and encumbrances.
PLACE:Sheriff’s Office lobby, ground floor, of the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI
DESCRIPTION:West Seventy (70’) feet of Lot Five (5), Block Eight (8), Thayer’s Addition to Village of Hammond, St. Croix County, and State of Wisconsin.
Tax ID #136-1019-10-000
PROPERTY ADDRESS:1050 Ridgeway St Hammond, WI 54015.
Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale.
Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt.
/s/ Scott Knudson
St. Croix County Sheriff
Gray & Associates, L.L.P.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
16345 West Glendale Drive
New Berlin, WI 53151-2841
(414) 224-8404
WNAXLP
(Aug. 18, 25, Sept. 1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.